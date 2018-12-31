College basketball
Crusaders win exhibition: Five members of the Valparaiso University women’s basketball team reached double figures in the Crusaders' 85-59 exhibition victory over Indiana University Northwest on Monday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Meredith Hamlet led the way for Valparaiso with 16 points. Ella Ellenson scored 14, Grace Hales finished with 13, Shay Frederick added 12 and Hannah Schaub registered 11.
Ellenson led the way with nine rebounds, while Schaub finished with eight assists and one turnover.
“Ella is continuing to get better," Crusaders coach Mary Evans said in a statement. "Her ceiling is unlimited. She said something in practice the other day that got my attention: ‘Wow, that seemed like everything was moving extremely slow.’ I was excited to hear that because a couple months ago, I think the game was spinning like a tornado for her. As the game gets slower and slower for her, she is going to continue to grow into the system and the way we play.”
Chloe Salman led IU Northwest with 18 points. Ashley O'Malley added 10 points and Grayce Roach chipped in nine points and six assists, to go against five turnovers.
Valparaiso begins conference play Sunday at Loyola of Chicago, while IU Northwest travels to Fisher College in Boston for games Friday and Saturday.
High school basketball
Carrothers wins award: Crown Point freshman Jessica Carrothers was named an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Players of the Week honoree Monday after leading the Bulldogs to the Twin Lakes Invitational title.
In the three-game tournament she averaged 24.3 points a game, shot 59.2 percent from the field (29 of 49) and made 75.0 percent of her free throws (15 of 20).
Carrothers, a 5-foot-7 guard, tallied 21 points, two rebounds, four assists and five steals in a 67-21 victory over North White on Thursday. She provided 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals in a 54-31 win Friday over Mount Vernon. Carrothers finished with 34 points, eight rebounds, two assists and five steals in the final as the Bulldogs (16-0) defeated Indianapolis Cathedral 78-48 Friday.
College football
Indiana offensive coordinator retires after 37-year career: Indiana Hoosiers offensive coordinator and associate head coach Mike DeBord is retiring after a 37-year coaching career.
The decision, announced Sunday, comes more than a month after the Hoosiers finished one win short of becoming bowl eligible for the second straight year.
DeBord is best known for his work as Michigan's offensive coordinator, where he won a national championship and helped mentor a young Tom Brady.
Hoosiers coach Tom Allen hired his longtime friend following the 2016 season after DeBord spent two seasons at Tennessee. He also was a head coach at Central Michigan and worked for five years in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.
The 62-year-old DeBord says he intends to spend more time with his family.