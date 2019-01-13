Women's basketball
Valparaiso digs big hole in loss: The Drake women's basketball team raced out to a big lead early and it was too much for Valparaiso University to overcome as the Crusaders lost the Missouri Valley Conference game 84-53 Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Bulldogs led 31-7 after the first quarter. Drake (12-4, 4-0) shot 68.8 percent from the field in the first quarter while Valparaiso shot 23.1 percent (3 of 13). Drake added to its lead in the second quarter and went into the half leading 48-18.
The Crusaders played better in the second half and were outscored 36-35 after the break.
Grace Hales led Valparaiso (4-11, 0-3) with 18 points.
“Drake is a great team," Crusaders coach Mary Evans said in a statement. "They play so hard, they’re so fundamental and they do such a good job running their plays. Our players came out and played a really good second half. If we can continue to play that hard, good things are to come for our women’s basketball program at Valpo.”
College bowling
VU places 14th: The Valparaiso University bowling team closed out the Mid-Winter Classic in Jonesboro, Ark. on Sunday, finishing the three-day event in 14th place.
Pro golf
Kuchar starts Hawaii vacation with a victory: Matt Kuchar overcame three early bogeys that cost him the lead with flawless golf and two key birdies on the back nine to close with a 4-under 66 and win the Sony Open in Honolulu for his second PGA Tour title this season.
It wasn't as easy as his four-shot victory over Andrew Putnam might indicate.
Having made only one bogey through 54 holes to build a two-shot lead, Kuchar had three bogeys in his opening five holes Sunday and fell one shot behind Putnam, and he had to make a 10-foot birdie putt at the turn to avoid falling two shots behind.
Kuchar caught him with an aggressive pitch up the slope on the par-4 10th hole. They remained tied with five holes to play when Putnam made bogey from a deep bunker left of the 14th green, and Kuchar made a pair of 12-foot birdie putts on the next two holes to seize control.
Just like that, his lead was three shots, making for a pleasant walk up the par-5 18th.
Kuchar became the first multiple winner on the PGA Tour this season, having ended a drought of more than four years when he captured the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico last November. It was only the second time in his career Kuchar has won twice in the same season. He won the Match Play Championship and the Memorial in 2013. Now, he has the meat of the season in front of him.
"I want to see how great this year can be," Kuchar said.
He finished at 22-under 258, the third-lowest total in Waialae history behind the PGA Tour record of 253 by Justin Thomas in 2017 and Jimmy Walker's 72-hole score of 257 when he won in 2015.