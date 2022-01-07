Trayce Jackson-Davis' big night powers Hoosiers past No. 13 Buckeyes

"They controlled the game offensively and defensively," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "Give Indiana credit, they really played well. We have to figure out a better plan of attack. Their defense is as good as we thought it would be. We missed some open shots, too."

Holtmann said Jackson-Davis's ability to play on the back line was disruptive.

"They controlled the paint both offensively and defensively," Holtmann said. "E.J. got bodied and knocked off a couple of his shots. He's got to play through to score the ball. We have to find ways to put him in better spots."

Indiana shot 41% and made only 2 of 15 3-point attempts. The Hoosiers held a 38-10 edge in points in the paint.

Ohio State kept it close for much of the second half, and Meechie Johnson Jr.'s 3-pointer cut Indiana's lead to 52-48 with 6:41 left. But Ohio State only made one basket the rest of the game.

"It's frustrating when you can't score," Holtmann said. "We missed some open shots, but we weren't able to impose ourselves on drives. We have work on film and clean up."