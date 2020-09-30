 Skip to main content
Trey Woodyard becomes third Valparaiso commit
Men’s basketball

  • Updated
Knowing the lack of exposure due to COVID-19 could have a negative impact on his college recruitment, Ohio native Trey Woodyard did everything he could to get his name out there this summer.

Woodyard reached out to 270 Hoops event director Zach Fleer and asked for the opportunity to participate in The Challenge Part II, a live stream event in early August that featured 20 of the best prep basketball players in Ohio playing in front of an audience of 90 college programs that tuned in.

Valparaiso was one of those programs and the school offered Woodyard the next day. The 6-foot-6 small forward weighed his options over the last two months before committing to the Crusaders on Wednesday afternoon. Woodyard chose Valparaiso over nearly a dozen offers, including from Davidson, Ohio, Appalachian State and Indiana Wesleyan.

“Valparaiso has every piece that I’m looking for,” Woodyard said. “They have the academic program (physical therapy) that I want and there’s a religious community. Finally, Valpo is a basketball school. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Fleer, who organizes basketball showcase events in Ohio, believes the Crusaders got a player who is a steal on the court and has a special makeup off the court.

“He called me up in August and said he thought he was going under the radar a little bit and he wanted an opportunity,” Fleer said. “When the event was done, he came up to me and thanked me. Then he asked if there was anything he could do for me. He stayed and picked up the trash in the gym for the next hour. I’ve never seen a player stay behind and do something like that before.”

Woodyard spent his first three years of high school in his hometown of London where he averaged 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a junior. He decided in the summer to spend his final prep season at the International Sports Academy near Cleveland.

“Just with the uncertainty with COVID, I thought this would be the best decision for me and my family,” Woodyard said. “It was hard to leave London, but at the end of the day, it is about chasing my dreams.”

Woodyard call himself a “glue guy” who will do whatever it takes to make winning plays. Fleer sees a player who can play four different positions and will fit in nicely at the Division I level.

“He was the best player London has had in 30 years,” Fleer said. “He changed that program. In high school he was the go-to scorer. In AAU, he has been a stretch-4 that can catch-and-shoot. He’s a really good passer and is the type of kid that will fill any role that is asked of him.”

Woodyard joins guards Cameron Palesse (Wisconsin) and Darius DeAveiro (Ontario) in Valparaiso’s 2021 class. The Crusaders currently have one remaining open scholarship. Woodyard is expected to join his new classmates in signing their national letter of intent in early November.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

