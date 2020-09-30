Trey Woodyard becomes third Valparaiso commit

Knowing the lack of exposure due to COVID-19 could have a negative impact on his college recruitment, Ohio native Trey Woodyard did everything he could to get his name out there this summer.

Woodyard reached out to 270 Hoops event director Zach Fleer and asked for the opportunity to participate in The Challenge Part II, a live stream event in early August that featured 20 of the best prep basketball players in Ohio playing in front of an audience of 90 college programs that tuned in.

Valparaiso was one of those programs and the school offered Woodyard the next day. The 6-foot-6 small forward weighed his options over the last two months before committing to the Crusaders on Wednesday afternoon. Woodyard chose Valparaiso over nearly a dozen offers, including from Davidson, Ohio, Appalachian State and Indiana Wesleyan.

“Valparaiso has every piece that I’m looking for,” Woodyard said. “They have the academic program (physical therapy) that I want and there’s a religious community. Finally, Valpo is a basketball school. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Fleer, who organizes basketball showcase events in Ohio, believes the Crusaders got a player who is a steal on the court and has a special makeup off the court.