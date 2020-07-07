Uncertainty clouds Valley basketball coaches

Greg Lansing didn’t pull any punches when the Indiana State men’s basketball coach was asked about how COVID-19 could impact the upcoming 2020-21 season.
“I’m scared to death,” Lansing said. “I can’t even imagine not having a season.”
Lansing was one of the 10 Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coaches, along with Valley commissioner Doug Elgin, that addressed the media during a teleconference that stretched for well over three hours on Tuesday. Originally slated to last 90 minutes, coaches addressed a variety of issues ranging from how their programs have been impacted by COVID-19, to plans for the upcoming season as well as reaction to the social issues that have been at the forefront of the national conversation in the last month.
“There’s so much anxiety as to what is going to happen this year,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “There’s nothing like being in the gym and not being able to do that has been hard. Now, it pales in comparison of what some people in the world are going through.”
One of the takeaways from Tuesday’s teleconference was how varying the experiences have been for the different programs in the league. Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson reported that his team has been back on campus since mid-June and has been able to get into the facility. Moser said Loyola is still closed and that both players and coaches haven’t been back to campus since the spring.
Valparaiso’s players began returning to campus on Monday and they’ll be going through a variety of protocols before July 20, when the NCAA has determined schools can begin hosting on-court workouts.
“Everyone has been doing the same things in regards to Zoom meetings,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “There’s just no substitute for getting together and being in the same room. Our spirits are high and there’s been a lot of great conversations. We’ve had to learn in a lot of different ways.”
Elgin began his remarks by talking about the increasing challenges that conferences outside of the Power 5 face. The longtime Valley commissioner specifically touched on financial challenges, which were magnified when the conference only received $6 million out of an expected payment of $15.5 to $16 million from the NCAA this year after the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament.
As the conversation turned to the upcoming season, Elgin said there were still more questions than answers as schools work to determine testing methods, scheduling agreements and a variety of other issues.
“We don’t have any answers,” Elgin said. “We’re certainly looking at a lot of models. We’re going to be in position soon where we have to make those decisions. What are we going to do if there is a delay to the basketball season? There’s no answers at this point. We’re waiting to see what the virus dictates and we’re hoping to get back to some sense of normalcy.”
Elgin went on to say that he wouldn’t feel comfortable playing games if the season were set to begin now. He did say that his thinking could continue to change as the weeks tick away.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Elgin said. “It’s a little bit too early to make those determinations. Things may look a lot different, and they probably will when we turn the calendar to August. It will soon be time to make some very difficult decisions.”
Many of the coaches took time to address the recent protests that have permeated throughout the country. Moser applauded his players, including senior Lucas Williamson, for using their voice while a variety of programs have hosted events in their communities. Missouri State coach Dana Ford held an event last month called “Bears, Badges and Basketball” where his team partnered with the Springfield police department.
“Our country is not perfect,” Ford said. “We’ve got a lot of problems. The best thing we can do is utilize basketball and utilize our players. It’s easier to build up a kid than change a grown man.”
Gallery: Top 10 VU men's basketball players of the 2010s
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!