Uncertainty clouds Valley basketball coaches

Greg Lansing didn’t pull any punches when the Indiana State men’s basketball coach was asked about how COVID-19 could impact the upcoming 2020-21 season.

“I’m scared to death,” Lansing said. “I can’t even imagine not having a season.”

Lansing was one of the 10 Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coaches, along with Valley commissioner Doug Elgin, that addressed the media during a teleconference that stretched for well over three hours on Tuesday. Originally slated to last 90 minutes, coaches addressed a variety of issues ranging from how their programs have been impacted by COVID-19, to plans for the upcoming season as well as reaction to the social issues that have been at the forefront of the national conversation in the last month.

“There’s so much anxiety as to what is going to happen this year,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “There’s nothing like being in the gym and not being able to do that has been hard. Now, it pales in comparison of what some people in the world are going through.”