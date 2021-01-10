Cone, No. 19 Hokies shut down Fighting Irish

Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish (3-7, 0-4) with 17 points, with most of that coming from an 11-for-12 performance at the free-throw line.

Notre Dame led 50-49 after a 3-pointer by Prentiss Hubb with 12:16 remaining, but that was the Fighting Irish’s last field goal. Aluma started an 11-3 run with two free throws and ended it with a dunk with 9:11 left to give Virginia Tech the lead for good.

Dane Goodwin finished with 12 points for the Fighting Irish, who shot just 37.5% (18 of 48).

“You’re not going to beat a good team playing 20 or 25 minutes, and that’s kind of what we’ve done against really good teams — and they’re really good,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “They’re really a gifted team so ... we’re learning, trying to learn the hard way to put 40 minutes together.”

Big picture

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish came in shooting 45% this season and led the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (38.9%), but terrible shooting in the second half doomed them despite getting some good looks. Laszewski, who led the ACC in field-goal percentage (65.8) and 3-point field-goal percentage (59.0), took only six shots and just one 3-pointer. He needs to get more attempts going forward if the Fighting Irish are to turn this season around.