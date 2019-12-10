SOUTH BEND — Reserve Dane Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points, T.J. Gibbs had 18 points and eight assists and John Mooney and Prentiss Hubb each had double-doubles as Notre Dame broke a two-game losing streak Tuesday with a 110-71 victory over beleaguered Detroit Mercy.
Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish (7-3), who had six players in double figures, had a program-tying 33 assists on their 41 baskets as they reached the century mark for the first time since a 100-74 victory over Jacksonville last season.
Prentiss Hubb had a career-high 11 assists to go with 13 points. Mooney, who entered the game leading the nation in rebounding with 13.5 per game, managed 11 to go with his 15 points for his sixth double-double of the year. Juwan Durham had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Irish outrebounded the Titans 40-28.
Mike Davis’ Titans fell to 1-8 with their fifth straight defeat despite 27 points from sophomore son Antoine Davis on 12-of-21 shooting. Brad Calipari had 12 points and Justin Miller and Willy Isiani each added 11.
Goodwin hit 9 of 11 shots and reserve Nate Laszewski added 14 points for the Irish, who outscored the Titans 45-28 in bench points. The Irish shot a torrid 59 percent, including 51 percent (20 of 39) from 3-point land. Detroit Mercy, meanwhile, shot 42 percent (28 of 66).
Goodwin had 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 14 minutes as the Irish had their most productive first half of the season to grab a 49-33 lead. The lead eventually grew to 44 points in the second half.
Early in the second half, however, the Irish got a scare when Rex Pflueger, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury almost a year ago, fell to the floor and left for the locker room. He did return to the bench and watched the rest of the game.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Irish entered the game leading the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.62 and in the first half they were at 4.25 (17 assists to four turnovers). The Irish had 29 assists in a 107-53 victory over North Carolina A&T.
Spike Albrecht (Crown Point), Michigan/Purdue
Spike Albrecht, Crown Point — As a freshman, Albrecht scored 17 points in first half of 2013 championship game for Michigan, and played for the team that reached the Elite Eight as a sophomore. He returned once more to the tournament with the Purdue Boilermakers — Albrecht transferred in the summer of 2016 — and reached the Sweet 16.
Charlie Neibergall, File, Associated Press
Tyrone Appleton (Roosevelt), Kansas
Tyrone Appleton, Roosevelt - Played for Kansas during the 2009 season, in which the Jayhawks reached the Sweet 16 before losing to Michigan State.
Charlie Riedel, file, Associated Press
Orsten Artis (Froebel), Texas Western
Orsten Artis, Froebel — The 6-foot-1 guard was on the 1965–66 Texas Western team that became the first in history to win an NCAA championship with five African-American players in the starting lineup.
COURTESY OF TEXAS-EL PASO
Tony Branch (Elston), Louisville
Tony Branch, M.C. Elston — Captained the 1979-80 Louisville team to the championship win over UCLA at Market Square Arena.
Provided by University of Louisville
Brandon Brantley (Andrean), Purdue
Brandon Brantley, Andrean — The East Chicago native played on three NCAA tournament teams, including the 1996 Boilermakers that earned a No. 1 seed in the West Region. He was a sophomore on the 1994 Sweet 16 team that lost in the regional final to Duke.
David J. Phillip, File, Associated Press
Junior Bridgeman (E.C. Washington), Louisville
Junior Bridgeman, E.C. Washington — Played for Louisville, reaching the 1975 semifinals before falling to UCLA.
Provided
Delray Brooks (M.C. Rogers), Indiana/Providence
Delray Brooks, M.C. Rogers — (at right) Played for IU during the 1985 runner-up season, then transferred to Providence and reached the Final Four with Providence in 1987.
Rob Kozloff, File, Associated Press
Carson Cunningham (Andrean), Purdue
Carson Cunningham, Andrean — Reached the Sweet 16 in 1999 and Elite Eight in 2000 with Purdue.
Chuck Robinson, File, Associated Press
Dan Dakich (Andrean), Indiana
Dan Dakich, Andrean — (shown center) Played in three NCAA tournaments for Indiana, guarding Michael Jordan in an upset of then-No. 1 ranked North Carolina in the 1984 East Semifinal. He held Jordan to 13 points and Jordan fouled out of the game.
File, Associated Press
Jamaal Davis (Merrillville), Purdue/Cincinnati
Jamaal Davis, Merrillville — Played at Purdue in 1999, which reached the Sweet 16 before losing to Temple. He transferred to Cincinnati and reached the Sweet 16 in 2001.
File
Branden Dawson (Lew Wallace), Michigan State
Branden Dawson, Lew Wallace — Played at Michigan State for four seasons, during which the Spartans reached the Final Four in 2015, and the Sweet 16 the first two years. He played in 12 tournament games, going 9-3.
Michael Conroy, File, Associated Press
Bryce Drew (Valparaiso High), Valparaiso
Bryce Drew, Valparaiso High — Played for the 1998 Valparaiso University team, hitting "the shot" to defeat Ole Miss. The team reached the Sweet 16.
John Gaps III, file, Associated Press
Al Fleming (Elston), Arizona
Al Fleming, Elston — Played in the 1976 tournament for Arizona, losing in the regional final to UCLA
Jim MacCrea
Harry Flournoy (Emerson) Texas Western
Harry Flournoy, Emerson — The forward captained the 1965–66 Texas Western team that became the first in history to win an NCAA championship with five African-American players in the starting lineup. He is shown here at the team's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Stephan Savoia, File, Associated Press
Roger Harden (Valparaiso High), Kentucky
Roger Harden, Valparaiso High — He played four years at Kentucky, reaching the Final Four in 1984 and the Elite Eight in 1983. He set a single-season assists record as a senior in 1985-86 at 232.
Photo courtesy of University of Kentucky
Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso High), Purdue
Robbie Hummel, Valparaiso High — Played in four NCAA tournaments with Purdue over five years, including two Sweet 16 appearances. Scored 26 points in his final NCAA game in 3-point, Round of 32 loss to Kansas.
Orlin Wagner, File, The Associated Press
Kenny Lofton (E.C. Washington), Arizona
Kenny Lofton, E.C. Washington — Played for Arizona in the 1988 Final Four, one of only two players to play in a World Series and an NCAA Final Four.
Provided by the University of Arizona
Ron Loneski (Bishop Noll), Kansas
Ron Loneski, Bishop Noll — Wilt Chamberlain's roommate on the 1957 NCAA runner-up Kansas team.
Provided
Kenneth Lowe (West Side), Purdue
Kenneth Lowe, West Side — Played four years at Purdue, named the Big Ten defensive player of the year as a junior. He was a freshman as Purdue reached the Elite Eight in 2000.
Michael Conroy, File, Associated Press
Mitch McGary (Chesterton), Michigan
Mitch McGary, Chesterton — As a freshman, he averaged 14.3 points and 10.6 rebounds in the six-game tournament as Michigan reached the title game in 2013. He was named to the all-regional team.
Charlie Neibergall, File, Associated Press
Greg McQuay (West Side), Purdue
Greg McQuay, West Side — Was a junior college transfer that played for Purdue on the 1999 team that reached the Sweet 16 and the 2000 team that played in the Elite Eight.
E'Twaun Moore (E.C. Central), Purdue
E'Twaun Moore, E.C. Central — led Purdue to 4 NCAA tournament berths in four years, reached Sweet 16 in 2009 and 2010.
Jim Prisching | The Associated Press
Matt Nover (Chesterton), Indiana
Matt Nover, Chesterton — Played in Final Four as a junior, Elite Eight as a senior and Sweet 16 as a sophomore at IU.
IU Media Relations
Glenn Robinson II (Roosevelt), Purdue
Glenn Robinson II, Roosevelt — As a junior, led Purdue to Big Ten conference title and Elite Eight appearance; led nation in scoring in 1993-94, winning the Wooden Award, Naismith Award and was the USBWA College Player of the Year.
Stephan Savoia, File, Associated Press
Glenn Robinson III (Lake Central), Michigan
Glenn Robinson III, Lake Central — Played in a National Championship game for Michigan in 2013, and reached the Elite Eight as a sophomore.
Michael Conroy, File, Associated Press
Tim Stoddard (E.C. Washington), N.C. State
Tim Stoddard, E.C. Washington — won an NCAA championship with North Carolina State in 1974, and is one of only two players to play in a World Series and an NCAA Final Four.
Provided
Renaldo Thomas (Roosevelt), Houston
Renaldo Thomas, Roosevelt — Played for Phi Slama Jamma at Houston, reaching the Final Four in 1983.
File
Pete Trgovich (E.C. Washington), UCLA
Pete Trgovich (E.C. Washington) — won NCAA titles with UCLA in 1973 and 1975, and is the only player from Indiana to win a state championship as a player and a coach, and win an NCAA national title.
* Pete Trgovich, EC Washington - won NCAA titles with UCLA, 1973, 1975
Associated Press file photo
Rich Valavicius (Hammond), Indiana/Auburn
Rich Valavicius, Hammond — Was a freshman on the 1976 undefeated National Championship team at Indiana, then transferred to Auburn.
Auburn University