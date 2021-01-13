Huff, Hauser lead Virginia past Fighting Irish

“They made big jump shots in the first 10 minutes and we made none of our open ones and the game was kind of over after that,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said.

Morsell, who had only practiced twice after missing 10 days because of contact tracing, added 15 points and made all three of his 3-point tries.

“Coming off of a 10-day quarantine, that's really impressive to have the game that he did,” Huff said. “... My guess is that he really missed being able to get out of his room."

Something to work on

Bennett was less than pleased that the Cavaliers let the Irish back in the game.

“I thought we drifted into some old habits defensively and that isn't going to cut it,” he said.

The Irish arrived leading the ACC in 3-point percentage, but made just 5 of 22.

“They missed a lot of open looks in the first half,” Bennett said.

Big picture