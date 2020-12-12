Laszewski, Irish hold on for first win at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Notre Dame made history Saturday.

Nate Laszewski scored 21 points as Notre Dame put Kentucky into a historic first-half deficit, and the Irish held on for their first-ever victory in Lexington, beating the Wildcats 64-63.

“We talked about growing up and getting one of these,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “And we knew as good as we were in the first half offensively, that there was going to be a run coming. And for us to hold the run off and play enough defensive to escape, I’m really proud of our group, and I think it’s something we can build on.”

Notre Dame used a 19-0 run in the first half to open a 33-9 lead and were up 48-26 at the half. It was the largest halftime deficit in a home game in Kentucky’s history.

“That may have been one of the most beautiful 20 minutes offensively that I have ever witnessed,” Brey said. “And for me to say that, with the offensive lineups that I’ve had through the years, was unbelievable.”