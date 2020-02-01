Mooney's 28 points lead Irish past Georgia Tech

“We're a confident group right now, especially in close games,” said Mooney, who now has 1,009 points in his career and 17 double-doubles this season to lead the nation. His 13.4 rebounds per game coming in was the second best.

“He's a beast,” Pflueger said of his teammate who was not on the recent John Wooden Player of the Year list. “He's all about team first."

Jose Alvarado had 25 points, Moses Wright 17 before fouling out and James Banks III 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, who were playing without leading scorer Michael Devoe (foot injury) and saw a two-game win streak snapped.

Notre Dame, which beat Georgia Tech 78-74 on Jan. 15, closed the first half on a 10-3 run in the final 3:14 to take a 36-33 lead. There were four lead changes, and the game was tied seven times in the first 20 minutes during which the Irish led by as many as five and trailed by as many as four.

The Irish, who shot 48% (12 of 25), made 6 of 15 3-pointers, two each by Gibbs and Pflueger. Mooney had 10 points and three rebounds. The Yellow Jackets, led by Alvarado’s 12 points, shot 37% (14 of 38) after going without a field goal in the last 2:38. They did outrebound the Irish 22-15.

