SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Celeste Taylor scored 14 points and No. 16 Duke came from behind for a 57-52 victory at No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday.
Trailing for most of the game’s first 28 minutes, the Blue Devils (20-3, 8-2 ACC) took the lead for good in the final minutes of the third quarter to knock off the Fighting Irish (18-4, 9-2) before a sellout crowd of 9,149 at Purcell Pavilion.
A jumper by Jordyn Oliver put Duke ahead 45-44 with 1:20 left in the third quarter and the visitors never trailed after that.
“I’m proud of my players for finishing the game,” Duke coach Tara Lawson said.
Duke led 48-46 going into the fourth quarter after trailing Notre Dame by as many as five points in the third quarter. A steal by Elizabeth Balogun in the final 15 seconds helped seal the win.
A 13-4 run helped Notre Dame take its biggest lead of the first half for either team at 31-23. The Irish led 31-25 at halftime.
“We fell short, but you know it’s a part of our growth,” Irish coach Niele Ivey said. “It’s part of our journey.”
Taylor scored 10 points for Duke in the second half. Balogun and Shayeann Day-Wilson finished with 9 points apiece and Taya Corosdale and Oliver had 8 each.
Maddy Westbeld, playing all 40 minutes, led Notre Dame with 15 points, Sonia Citron scored 14 and Olivia Miles added 11.
“She’s one of the best players in the country,” Lawson said of Miles, who logged just over 31 minutes. “We didn’t have to go against her for a quarter of the game.”
Cold shooting
Neither team shot well in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame made just 2 of 13 shots from the floor and Duke was 3 of 13.
“We just talked about staying disciplined defensively and making it hard,” Lawson said. “I thought we challenged shots.”
Ivey also addressed that stretch of the game.
“Some of those opportunities were in transition and we didn’t get a chance to capitalize,” she said. “We did a good job of finding the open person, we just didn’t nail the shots.”
Superb subs
Led by Corosdale and Oliver, Duke enjoyed a 21-4 edge in reserve scoring.
“I’m really proud of my players off the bench,” Lawson said. “Jordyn Oliver was really good.
“We needed to have that depth in scoring. Not only did they score but they were efficient from the field.”
The Blue Devils' bench shot 9 of 15.
Short-handed Irish
Notre Dame graduate student Dara Mabrey was lost for the season in the Jan. 22 game against Virginia.
Lauren Ebo, a 6-foot-4 graduate student, has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury.
“Ebo does a great job of being a presence on the block with her size and ability to rebound and play post defense,” Ivey said. “She’s been working really hard (at rehabilitation).
“It’s kind of day to day.”
Big picture Notre Dame: The Irish fell out of a first-place tie with Duke in the ACC standings. Duke: The Blue Devils are now alone atop the conference standings. Up next Notre Dame: The Irish meet Pitt in two of the next four contests — on Thursday in South Bend and on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Pittsburgh. Duke: The only regular-season meeting between the Blue Devils and Boston College is Thursday at Boston.
PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts Hammond Central for a girls basketball sectional title
020523-spt-gbk-lc_8
Lake Central’s Vanessa Wimberly (23) goes to the basket against Hammond Central’s K.J. Bruce (5) in the second quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_2
Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop (33) gets past Hammond Central’s Emily Reynoso (35) to the basket in the second quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_3
Lake Central’s Riley Milausnic (2) gets a shot under the basket against Hammond Central’s Indiah Hutchinson (23) and Sonora Spann (34) in the third quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_6
Hammond Central’s Indiah Hutchinson (23) tries to get through Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop (33) and Riley Milausnic (2) to the basket in the first quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_11
Lake Central’s Alexa Iwema (40) tries to stop Hammond Central’s Aniyah Henry (25) at the basket in the first quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_4
Lake Central’s Ayla Krygier (35) takes a shot over Hammond Central’s Emily Reynoso (35) to put the Indians up 36-8 in the second quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_10
Lake Central’s Nadia Clayton (4) gets a hand on the ball against Hammond Central’s Indiah Hutchinson (23) in the first quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_5
Hammond Central’s Aniyah Henry (25) is fouled by Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop (33) at the basket early in the first quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_1
Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop (33) Vanessa Wimberly (23), Riley Milausnic (2) and Ayla Krygier (35) celebrate on the bench as the clock runs in the final minute of the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night. Lake Central defeated Hammond Central 58-21.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_7
Lake Central’s Vanessa Wimberly (23) is fouled by Hammond Central’s Aniyah Henry (25) at the basket in the second quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_12
Lake Central’s Ayla Krygier (35) and Nadia Clayton (4) help Riley Milausnic (2) up after a foul in the second quarter against Hammond Central during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_13
Lake Central’s Riley Milausnic (2) takes the ball away from Hammond Central’s Jaida Frazier (20) in the second quarter during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020523-spt-gbk-lc_9
Lake Central’s Kennedie Burks (1) gets an open three point shot in the second quarter against Hammond Central during the Class 4A sectional championship game at Lake Central High School in St. John Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
