GREENSBORO, N.C. — No. 4 Notre Dame got back to winning in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament — and also got some revenge on North Carolina.
Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points, and the Fighting Irish beat the Tar Heels 95-77 on Friday in a quarterfinal.
Brianna Turner had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Jackie Young finished with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the top-seeded Fighting Irish (28-3) win their seventh straight and avenge one of their two league losses. They didn't have Young for that 78-73 upset loss two months ago in Chapel Hill.
"I think we were happy to see them on our side of the bracket," coach Muffet McGraw said, "and it was great to have Jackie Young go for almost a triple-double."
Notre Dame will play No. 18 Syracuse (24-7) on Saturday in its fifth straight trip to the semifinals. The Irish won four straight ACC tournaments from 2014-17 and were 14-0 in this event before they lost to Louisville in last year's title game.
Ogunbowale finished four points shy of her career high while hitting five 3-pointers. They shot 58 percent — 65 percent in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Paris Kea scored 27 and Janelle Bailey finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in her return from a one-game suspension for the eighth-seeded Tar Heels (18-14).
They never got closer than eight in the second half, but threatened to make things interesting late, pulling to 77-65 on Bennett's layup with just under eight minutes remaining.
That's when Ogunbowale took over with a brilliant 15-second span. She hit a 3-pointer, stole the ball from Kea and fed Young for a layup that put the Irish up 82-65 with 7½ minutes left.
"I thought we ran out of gas a little bit," coach Sylvia Hatchell said.
Louisville 75, Clemson 67: Asia Durr scored 24 points, and No. 3 Louisville pulled away to beat Clemson.
West Side grad Dana Evans had seven of her 15 points during a fourth-quarter run that helped the second-seeded Cardinals (28-2) separate themselves from the Tigers and advance to the semifinals for the fifth time in five years in the ACC.