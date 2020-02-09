Pflueger's 18 lead Notre Dame to 61-57 win at Clemson

Pfleuger, a graduate student, said he and his teammates never panicked as Clemson moved in front.

“We weren't sharing the ball very well in the beginning," Pflueger said. “We've been in these situations before this season. We've got a very mature team.”

With the game tied at 50, T.J. Gibbs put Notre Dame ahead for good with a floater in the lane with 3:44 to go. Pflueger increased the lead with a bucket the next time down and then clinched things with a 3-pointer with 1:07 to play as the Fighting Irish went ahead 57-52.

Mooney, the ACC's rebounding leader, had his 19th double-double this season.

Clemson freshman Alex Hemenway scored seven straight points to tie it a final time before the Fighting Irish took control.

Hemenway had a career-high 16 points. Tevin Mack also had 16 to lead the Tigers. Clemson played without leading scorer Aamir Simms who missed the game due to the flu.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell said his team guarded Notre Dame as well as it can, holding the ACC's second-leading offense at 76 points a game to its fewest points in league games this year.