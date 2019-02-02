BOSTON — Seldom-used reserve Nikola Djogo had an interesting way to get his mind ready.
It seemed to work, so now expect it to become his odd pregame routine.
Djogo scored a career-high 21 points in his first start of the season to spark Notre Dame to a 79-73 victory over Boston College Saturday, the Fighting Irish's 13th straight over the Eagles.
"It's actually funny," the 6-foot-7 junior guard explained, standing in a hallway before boarding the team bus. "It started last week at the Duke game. I usually get really riled up before games and get super excited. I've been making it a habit now to go somewhere really, really quiet before the game and basically meditate for a few minutes to kind of settle down and relax and take everything in."
And where did he go?
"I went in the bathroom when everyone was warming up," he said, smiling. "I just kind of sat in one of the stalls and focused."
T.J. Gibbs added 19 points, Prentiss Hubb had 16 and John Mooney 15 for Notre Dame (12-10, 2-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Irish halted a five-game losing streak and improved to 12-0 against the Eagles since they started facing them in league play.
But it was Djogo that gave the Irish the lift they needed to beat BC for the second time this season.
"I put him in the starting lineup and man did he deliver for us," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said.
Ky Bowman led the Eagles (11-9, 2-6) with 25 points and Jared Hamilton scored a season-high 17.
"Winning and losing in the ACC, everybody needs to be focused at an extremely high level," Eagles coach Jim Christian said. "We weren't in key stretches. That's why you lose."
Notre Dame saw its lead sliced to 69-68 on Hamilton's 3-pointer from the left corner before Gibbs had a driving basket on the other end, and, after a turnover by BC, Djogo blew by his defender for a layup, making it 73-68 with 1:29 to go.
The Eagles kept their deficit within two possessions until Bowman's foul-line jumper pushed them ahead 52-50 midway into the second half, their first lead since the game's opening minute.
After that, the teams were tied twice before the Irish moved back in front, making it 64-59 on Gibbs' layup with just over six minutes to play.
In the first half, Notre Dame hit some timely 3-pointers, going 7 for 12 from beyond the arc and led 36-31 at intermission. In contrast, BC missed 11 of its 15 attempted 3s.
The Irish had opened a 31-21 lead on Hubb's 3 from the right wing en route to their edge at the break.