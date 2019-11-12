WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
McBride returns to Notre Dame in new role: Kayla McBride was sitting and watching shootaround before Notre Dame's first game of the season against Fordham last week. She admitted she was nervous even though her playing days for Muffet McGraw and the Irish are over. The former Notre Dame great is back on campus this winter as a player development program manager — a new position created this season. McGraw said she approached McBride over the summer when she saw her star guard playing with the Las Vegas Aces in Chicago. The Notre Dame coach made an impassioned speech at the Final Four last April about how more women need to be hired in women's basketball. This would be the perfect opportunity by bringing back McBride.
PRO BASKETBALL
White leads Bulls in 120-102 win over Knicks: Bulls rookie Coby White scored a career-high 27 points in front of his college coach, Roy Williams, in a 120-102 win over the Knicks. White was an efficient 8-of-14 shooting and 7-11 on 3s. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 25 points. Former Bull Taj Gibson scored 17 points for the Knicks. Last year's third overall pick, R.J. Barrett had 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Warren leads Pacers past Thunder: T.J. Warren scored 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-85 Tuesday night. Malcolm Brogdon had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the surging Pacers (7-4), who have won seven of eight, including four straight.
AROUND THE HORN
First-year Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli won American League Manager of the Year after leading the Twins to an AL Central crown with a 101-61 record. Mike Shildt was named National League Manager of the Year after leading the Cardinals to a 91-61 record and NL Central crown. ... Major League Baseball is investigating the Houston Astros after The Athletic website reported the team stole signs during home games in their World Series-winning 2017 season by using a camera positioned in center field. The report Tuesday quoted pitcher Mike Fiers, who played for the Astros that season, and three other unidentified people with the club. The website said the process was started by an unidentified struggling hitter and a coach. The camera at Minute Maid Park was connected to a television monitor in the tunnel between the Astros' dugout and clubhouse, The Athletic said, and team employees or players would communicate expected pitches by banging a trash can to signal off-speed pitches. ... The Bulls announced Christiano Felicio will be out 6-8 weeks with a non-displaced fracture of the trapezoid bone in his right wrist, which occurred in Monday's practice. ... Victor Oladipo practiced with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers G-League affiliate, on Tuesday. ... Notre Dame is ranked 16th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. LSU takes over the No. 1 spot following a convincing 46-41 win at now-No. 5 Alabama. Ohio State dropped to second, followed by Clemson and Georgia. Unbeaten Minnesota moved up to No. 8.