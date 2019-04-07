Around the same time Emil Freese-Vilien plays his first game with the Valparaiso men’s basketball team this November, the Danish native will be marking the fifth anniversary of the first time he started playing basketball.
The 6-foot-10 center is expected to sign with Valparaiso during the late signing period later this month.
Also, Valparaiso received a third international commitment when Canadian forward Ben Krikke announced he was joining the program.
Krikke, a 6-foot-7 forward from Edmonton, took an official visit to Valparaiso last month and became the third player to commit to the Crusaders this week, joining Norwegian point guard Sigurd Lorange and Freese-Vilien.
“I’m excited about Valpo because I believe the coaches are serious about success and winning,” Krikke said in a WhatsApp text message to The Times. “I believe Valpo is a great way for me to reach my full potential as a player.”
Add Alton, Illinois, guard/forward Donovan Clay, and the Crusaders are still expected to have two more available scholarships.
“Right now everything is exciting,” Freese-Vilien said in a WhatsApp text message to The Times. “Coming from a small basketball nation as Denmark, it’s going to be an amazing experience coming to the states and competing at such a high level. (Valpo) is a place where I can learn a lot and develop as a player. I haven’t played for that many years, so this is going to be good for me.”
Freese-Vilien started playing basketball in November of 2014 and he also enjoyed playing badminton when he was younger. He’s been a quick learner on the court and he played for Denmark at both the Under-16 and U18 FIBA Euro Championships in 2015 and 2017, respectively.
Freese-Vilien recently finished playing for Vaerlose in the Danish Basketligaen, the highest professional league in Denmark. The 19-year-old came off the bench for much of the season and averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.3 minutes of action. Freese-Vilien averaged 7.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes at the 2017 FIBA U18 Championships.
“My biggest strength is my soft touch around the rim and my awareness on defense, helping and protecting the rim,” Freese-Vilien said. “I have also developed a pretty good shot and am getting comfortable shooting it from all over the floor. I have always been great at learning new stuff and pick up on different things, but what I think I can learn at Valpo is the ability to bring it to the games and gain the confidence to do it.”
Freese-Vilien has visited the United States once, visiting Miami with a youth team, and is planning on coming to Valparaiso later this month for his official visit. Freese-Vilien said he had contact with several schools, but has “by far invested more time in Valpo.”
“What spoke to me most about Valpo was the family like community they seem to have,” Freese-Vilien said. “On top of that, I really like how they play and how they utilize their bigs. I think I’m going to fit right in.”
Krikke averaged 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while playing for Team Canada at the 2018 U17 World Cup in Argentina. Krikke was the only player from outside Quebec or Ontario to make the roster.
Krikke chose Valparaiso over interest from several schools including Eastern Washington, South Alabama, Hawaii and Santa Clara.
“I became interested in Valpo after I researched the program and realized they’re in a good conference and are hungry to win and make it to March Madness,” Krikke said.
NCAA rules prohibit Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich from speaking about verbal commitments until the players officially sign their National Letter of Intent later this month. The spring signing period begins on April 17.