Around the same time Emil Freese-Vilien plays his first game with the Valparaiso men’s basketball team this November, the Danish native will be marking the fifth anniversary of the first time he started playing basketball.
The 6-foot-10 center became the latest international player to verbally commit to the Crusaders this week and Freese-Vilien is expected to sign with Valparaiso during the late signing period later this month.
Freese-Vilien joins Norwegian point guard Sigurd Lorange and Alton, Illinois, guard/forward Donovan Clay as part of Valparaiso’s incoming recruiting class. The Crusaders are still expected to have three more available scholarships.
“Right now everything is exciting,” Freese-Vilien said in a WhatsApp text message to The Times. “Coming from a small basketball nation as Denmark, it’s going to be an amazing experience coming to the states and competing at such a high level. (Valpo) is a place where I can learn a lot and develop as a player. I haven’t played for that many years, so this is going to be good for me.”
Freese-Vilien started playing basketball in November of 2014 and he also enjoyed playing badminton when he was younger. He’s been a quick learner on the court and he played for Denmark at both the Under-16 and U18 FIBA Euro Championships in 2015 and 2017, respectively.
Freese-Vilien recently finished playing for Vaerlose in the Danish Basketligaen, the highest professional league in Denmark. The 19-year-old came off the bench for much of the season and averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.3 minutes of action. Freese-Vilien averaged 7.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes at the 2017 FIBA U18 Championships.
“My biggest strength is my soft touch around the rim and my awareness on defense, helping and protecting the rim,” Freese-Vilien said. “I have also developed a pretty good shot and am getting comfortable shooting it from all over the floor. I have always been great at learning new stuff and pick up on different things, but what I think I can learn at Valpo is the ability to bring it to the games and gain the confidence to do it.”
Freese-Vilien has visited the United States once, visiting Miami with a youth team, and is planning on coming to Valparaiso later this month for his official visit. Freese-Vilien said he had contact with several schools, but has “by far invested more time in Valpo.”
“What spoke to me most about Valpo was the family like community they seem to have,” Freese-Vilien said. “On top of that, I really like how they play and how they utilize their bigs. I think I’m going to fit right in.”
NCAA rules prohibit Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich from speaking about verbal commitments until the players officially sign their National Letter of Intent later this month. The spring signing period begins on April 17.