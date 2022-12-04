Valparaiso fades down stretch in overtime loss to Murray State

VALPARAISO — This one will linger with Valparaiso for awhile.

The Beacons led by four with just over three minutes left in overtime but couldn't seal the deal Sunday afternoon, losing 77-70 to Missouri Valley Conference newcomer Murray State at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

“We had them,” said Valparaiso senior Ben Krikke, who led Valpo with a career-high 31 points and eight rebounds. “We were up 10 at one point. Like coach (Matt Lottich) said, the last 2:52 in the first half they just made more plays than we did. We were not disciplined defensively. We couldn’t get a stop there.”

Murray State closed the game on a 13-2 run.

“Obviously that was a tough finish for us,” Lottich said.

Murray State junior guard Rob Perry scored 30 including nine of the game’s final 11 to hand Valpo a second consecutive conference loss to begin the season and fourth defeat in its last five.

Valparaiso played itself into opportunities it couldn’t take advantage of both in overtime and the closing possessions of regulation. But Lottich pointed to the final 2:52 of the first half as the turning point.

Valpo led 30-20 at the final media timeout of the opening period having turned Murray State (5-3, 2-0) over nine times already and generally played stifling defense. That suddenly changed before the half with the Racers making four of their final six shots to close within one point at halftime.

Transition defense remained a problem the remainder of the game.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair that saw the teams within one possession of one another for all but 36 seconds. Valpo fifth-year senior Kobe King hit a long jumper with seven seconds left before a VU defensive stop in transition to prompt the extra time.

Down three with 22 seconds left in overtime, Beacons sixth-year senior Quinton Green got an open look beyond the arc to tie but couldn’t get the ball to go. Perry answered with two free throws and then a second pair after another empty Valpo possession after that to ice the win.

“Great rhythm shot,” Green said of the would-be tying 3 from the wing. “In practice I make that nine times out of 10.”

Up next for Valparaiso (3-6, 0-2) are four nonconference games, including three games at the ARC, before returning to a heavy dose of Missouri Valley Conference action.

The Beacons still have questions to answer when it comes to key rotations and minute allocations beyond sure things in Krikke, King and Green. That’s particularly true at point guard.

Lottich said he liked what redshirt junior Jerome Palm provided with five points and 10 rebounds against Murray State.

However, more than ever with as many transfers coming in and out of programs Lottich said the Beacons are still figuring themselves out and are running out of time before more conference opponents wait to test them again.

“This game hurts,” Lottich said. “It hurts because I know we’ve gotten better. We’ve just got to continue to have that growth mindset, and we will. This group has been special. I’m excited about coaching them. But this one stings.”