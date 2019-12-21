Matt Lottich isn’t one to accept moral victories, especially in a game that his Valparaiso men’s basketball team controlled for much of the second half.
The Crusaders led by as many as eight points against Arkansas before faltering down the stretch, as the Razorbacks pulled out a 72-68 win at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Valparaiso trailed 18-5 in the early stages of the game before storming back and erasing the deficit to take a lead into the locker room. The Crusaders led for much of the second half before Arkansas converted eight free throws and two 3-pointers in the final four minutes.
“That was a game that we should’ve won,” Lottich said. “Our competitive spirit was excellent. There’s a lot to be gained in that component. We were shorthanded and sick and our guys really battled. We’ve just got to find a way. It’s disappointing, but I’m proud of the fight.”
The Crusaders were without four scholarship players on Saturday, including starter Nick Robinson (back) and reserves Emil Freese-Vilien (back) and Siguard Lorange (illness). Ryan Fazekas (wrist) missed his 11th straight game after suffering an injury in the second game of the year.
Javon Freeman-Liberty overcame a slow shooting start to lead the Crusaders (7-6) with 21 points, including a 3-pointer with 7:27 remaining that gave Valparaiso a 59-51 lead. The Razorbacks (10-1) answered with seven straight points as Merrillvile native Mileek McMillan fouled out in a key stretch. McMillan finished with 14 points and a career-high nine rebounds.
“That was as good as I’ve seen (Mileek) play,” Lottich said. “He was really good defensively. He really anchored us. That has to be his new norm.”
Valparaiso led by five points with under four minutes remaining when Daniel Sackey was called for a foul as Isaiah Joe attempted a 3-pointer. Sackey pleaded his case to the officials to no avail that he didn’t commit a foul. On the ensuing possession, freshman Ben Krikke grabbed an offensive rebound and had a clear look at a layup that would’ve given Valparaiso a two-possession lead, but he was called for a foul.
The Crusaders were called for 27 fouls to 14 for Arkansas and the Razorbacks attempted 20 more free throws than Valparaiso. Lottich carefully chose his words following the game when discussing the officiating.
“We’ve got to find a way to win, no matter what,” Lottich said. “Being a referee has to be one of the hardest jobs there is. They’re human. They’re going to make mistakes. Some of the calls didn’t go our way late. I don’t think they were doing it deliberately. We had some tough calls down the stretch.”
Valparaiso wraps the nonconference slate with a 7-6 record and the Crusaders will open Missouri Valley Conference play at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Dec. 30 against Loyola. After facing widespread roster turnover in the offseason, knocking off the defending Canadian national champions in August and going through a roller coaster start to the year, Lottich is eager to see the next steps his team will take in Valley play.
“Our team is very coachable,” Lottich said. “They are tough and they want to get better. They’re a lot of fun to be around; a group of guys I can definitely roll with. We’ve got to execute better, make clutch free throws and continue to shore up our defense. There is a ton of room to grow and we’re going to do that.”