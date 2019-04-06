Calling it a "dream come true," Sigurd Lorange is ready to come to the United States and play basketball for the Valparaiso men's basketball team.
The 18-year-old Norwegian point guard verbally committed to the Crusaders earlier this week and will enroll in the school at the start of the 2019-20 school year. Lorange will be a freshman after spending the last four years playing in the Basketball League of Norway.
"To be able to go to the states on a scholarship and a school like Valparaiso is a dream come true for me and something that I've worked for in so many years," Lorange said in a WhatsApp text message to The Times. "Hopefully I will do some good things and help the team improve and, most importantly, develop as a player."
The 5-foot-11 point guard averages 19.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for Gimle Basketball. Gimle beat the Kongsberg Miners 86-83 in the first game of the BLNO championship series on April 4. The second game of the Best-of-Three series is Monday.
Lorange is eager to improve as a basketball player once he gets to college, and he's aiming to build upon his international experience. Lorange averaged 17.8 points for Norway in the 2018 FIBA U18 Euro Championships.
"My biggest strength is probably my natural scoring ability and experience," Lorange said. "After being part of professional teams in the Norwegian top league, I have learned and experienced a lot of things that I think will help me to perform at the college level."
"It's hard to say only one thing I want to work on," Lorange continued. "That's one of the things I truly love about basketball. All its different aspects that you can work on. I'm looking forward to adjusting to the tempo and the style of play even though it does have some similarities to the way we play in Europe."
Lorange has visited the United States multiple times, coming to New York twice and visiting San Antonio for an official visit last month. He has yet to visit Valparaiso, but has known about the Crusaders for the last two years. According to Lorange, he also held offers from Incarnate Word and Montana State.
"I learned about Valpo, but never thought about actually being able to play here," Lorange said. "I feel overwhelmed and humbled to have this opportunity to play for Valpo and I intend to make the most of it."
Lorange becomes the second player to officially announce his commitment to Valparaiso for the 2019-20 season, joining 6-7 guard/forward Donovan Clay from Alton, Illinois. NCAA rules prohibit Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich from being able to comment on recruits until they sign a National Letter of Intent. The late signing period begins later this month.