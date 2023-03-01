On Dec. 4, Kobe King hit a shot with seven ticks on the clock to send Valparaiso to overtime against Murray State. On Sunday, it was the Racers' JaCobi Wood who nailed a game-tying shot with seven seconds left to force an extra five minutes.

In both cases, Murray State would pull off the OT victory — 77-70 in December and 77-76 on Sunday to close out the regular season.

Lo and behold, the Beacons will open Arch Madness against the Racers on Thursday looking for a chance to flip the script and keep their season alive.

"We’ll address the fact we’ve had a little bit of bad luck/execution late in games," Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich said during Monday's Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball coaches Zoom. "0-7 in those games. ... I also think that can give us some confidence. We can compete with anyone in the league."

The 0-7 mark Lottich is referring to is the Beacons' winless record this season in one-possession or overtime games.

"Hopefully that luck component can switch our way a little bit," Lottich said, "and we can surprise some people in Saint Louis."

Lottich knows that a win on Thursday — and advancing further — is going to come down to more than just a few balls bouncing Valparaiso's way. He's not that naive. He does, however, realize that the Beacons have had chances to win against just about every team in the MVC.

If Valparaiso were to win, its second-round opponent would be No. 2-seeded Drake. The Beacons lost to the Bulldogs by five- and three-point margins during the regular season with the latter coming in overtime. If Valparaiso were to advance into the quarterfinals, its most likely opponent would third-seeded Southern Illinois. The Beacons lost their lone matchup with the Salukis by four points.

How does Lottich plan to reverse his team's late game woes?

"At some point the work that you put in, you have to trust in that work," Lottich said. "If we can get hot at the right time and we can stretch the defense, because we are going to have open looks. The way teams are guarding us, ... it also opens up free looks for us.

"So we’ve just got to knock those in, we’ve got to be confident with it. We’ve got to defend, got to rebound, mix things up and just go from there. We really have to take one possession at a time."

One factor that could impact Valparaiso's ability to be a threat from 3-point range is the availability of Quinton Green.

The sixth-year guard missed the Beacons' regular season finale and finds himself in concussion protocol. Lottich feels optimistic that Green will suit up Thursday but acknowledges it's tough to know how long someone might miss because of a head injury.

If Green can go for Valparaiso, it would be a big boost to the Beacons outside shooting. The 6-foot-7 guard leads the team in made 3-pointers, shooting them at a 34% clip.

"It’s just one of those things that’s going to day-to-day and we’ll see," Lottich said.

At this point, Valparaiso's 11-20 record and 5-15 record in conference mean little. If the Beacons can string together an unlikely four-game win streak, they'll be MVC champs and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. If not, their season is likely over.

"What we’re looking at right now, smack dab, is a one-bid league," Lottich said. "The champion of this tournament is going to be the representative for the Valley. And really there’s some teams that are probably mathematically a little more inclined to win that tournament, but again, it could be any of us. We’ve just got to go out and compete and see what happens."

