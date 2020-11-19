Valparaiso releases its nonconference men's basketball schedule

With Porter County recently moving to “red,” Valparaiso is still examining protocols as it pertains to allowing spectators at games this season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to be out there with our community and our institution supporting us,” Lottich said. “People that are smarter than me are making those decisions and we’re going to do what we’re told. Basketball is going to be fun. Whether we’re playing one another or another team, whether there are fans in the stands or not, we’re grateful to be able to play.”

Lottich confirmed on Thursday that the program has experienced some COVID-related shutdowns. The Crusaders are back practicing this week and are using KINEXON SafeZone technology to assist in contact tracing.

“We went a long stretch where we got a lot of work in and then right when we were starting to focus on game prep, boom, we’re shutdown and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Lottich said. “We’re active right now. I like the mentality of our guys. There’s a bigger picture out there. If the administration tells us that we need to do something to help out, we’ll do that. Our guys did a good job and we’re fortunate to have another practice days to get us ready.”