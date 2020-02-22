Valparaiso's 3-point game downs Bradley

Despite his recent struggles, Gordon said he never lost confidence in himself as a shooter.

“I just felt like I didn’t get a lot of clean looks and today I did,” Gordon said. “I started off the game with some clean looks and wanted to capitalize for my teammates. I think it’s always important to always keep your confidence high whether you’re making shots or missing shots.”

Gordon’s sharpshooting seemingly rubbed off on the rest of the Crusaders who poured in shot after shot in the second half and went on to add three more during a stretch of play that saw the Crusader lead balloon to as many as 15 twice.

Junior and Merrillville product Mileek McMillan hit four 3-pointers of his own, senior John Kiser hit two in his return from ankle injury and three other Crusaders all added another. Valparaiso assisted on 14 of its 30 makes for the game and shot 60.7 percent from the field in the second half while Bradley (19-10, 10-6) struggled to keep up despite 19 from junior Elijah Childs and a 32-31 rebound advantage.

“I’ve always said ‘making it’s contagious,’” Fazekas said. “I don’t think we ever forced the 3s and we weren’t hunting them but took the right 3s that went in.”