Valparaiso's 3-point game downs Bradley

VALPARAISO — Bradley coach Brian Wardle sat down at the dais for his postgame press conference following his team’s 90-78 loss to Valparaiso on Saturday night and asked for a moment before giving an opening statement. He took a pen to the box score sitting in front of him.
“Everybody,” Wardle said shortly after. “Everybody made 3s for them tonight. Everybody.”
He wasn’t entirely accurate, but Wardle’s point remained just the same. Seven of the eight Crusaders who played at least one minute hit a 3-pointer in the Crusaders' win on Saturday, while as a team they finished the night shooting 18-of-28 from beyond the arc — one shy of the school record set back in 1989.
Valparaiso’s 3-point barrage that included 11 makes on 15 tries in the second half alone allowed the Crusaders to erase a 13-point deficit with 7:43 remaining in the first half and keep any remaining hope of avoiding having to play in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament alive.
“We haven’t shot it like that in a long time,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I thought the ball movement was good. We got the right guys the right 3s. They were falling in bunches today.”
Redshirt senior and Marquette grad Ryan Fazekas led the way shooting 5-of-7 from beyond the arc but said it was redshirt junior Eron Gordon who got everything going for Valparaiso when things looked the bleakest. Gordon, who had hit just one 3-pointer in his prior 13 tries dating back nine games, hit four 3s over a stretch of 6:39 late in the first half to pull the Crusaders within four points before heading into the half.
Despite his recent struggles, Gordon said he never lost confidence in himself as a shooter.
“I just felt like I didn’t get a lot of clean looks and today I did,” Gordon said. “I started off the game with some clean looks and wanted to capitalize for my teammates. I think it’s always important to always keep your confidence high whether you’re making shots or missing shots.”
Gordon’s sharpshooting seemingly rubbed off on the rest of the Crusaders who poured in shot after shot in the second half and went on to add three more during a stretch of play that saw the Crusader lead balloon to as many as 15 twice.
Junior and Merrillville product Mileek McMillan hit four 3-pointers of his own, senior John Kiser hit two in his return from ankle injury and three other Crusaders all added another. Valparaiso assisted on 14 of its 30 makes for the game and shot 60.7 percent from the field in the second half while Bradley (19-10, 10-6) struggled to keep up despite 19 from junior Elijah Childs and a 32-31 rebound advantage.
“I’ve always said ‘making it’s contagious,’” Fazekas said. “I don’t think we ever forced the 3s and we weren’t hunting them but took the right 3s that went in.”
Valparaiso’s win gives the Crusaders three in the past four games. With two matchups left in the regular season against Missouri State and Indiana State remaining, Valparaiso (15-14, 8-8) finds itself amongst Drake, Indiana State and Missouri State all with eight conference wins apiece and between fifth and eighth in the MVC standings.
The top two of that group will enjoy an opening-round bye in the conference tournament, and while Lottich said he’s stressing the cliché “one game at a time” mentality there’s no denying the benefit of avoiding an extra game come tournament season.
“Every single day they are approaching practice with a sense of enjoying the idea of getting better,” Lottich said. “At this time of year, that’s huge. So we’ve just got to continue on it and build on it and be playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”