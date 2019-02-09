Markus Golder etched his name into Valparaiso lore last month when he buried a half-court buzzer beater to knock off Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference opener.
Video of Golder’s shot was picked up by national media outlets across the country and the play was named Sports Center’s top play of the night. The Valparaiso junior was mobbed by his teammates on the floor, praised by fans as he exited the court and then hugged by his coaches on the way to the locker room.
By the time the dust had settled and the impact of the shot began to set in, Golder grabbed his phone and sent out a simple tweet that included ESPN’s video of the play: “Momma we made it.”
That Golder’s first action upon returning to the locker room was to reach out to his mother, Jessicah Matshe, speaks to the tight bond the two share that goes well beyond mother and son.
“She’s the first phone call (after games) if she doesn’t beat me to it,” Golder said. “She’s really quick to call, be on Twitter. She’s my No. 1 fan and supporter. It’s cliché to say, but the 17 or 18 years we had before I left for college, we had our ups and our downs. That bond has brought us really close.”
Matshe was 17 when she became pregnant with Markus and the two were often inseparable while Golder grew up in Portland, Oregon. Golder fell in love with basketball and Matshe fell in love with watching her son chase his dreams.
“To say that we are close, let’s just say that my friends always ask me when I’m going to finally cut the umbilical cord,” Matshe said. “All mothers love their sons, but our relationship is stronger. I was very young when he was born and we really grew up together. When he left to go to college, it was devastating for me. I didn’t know how to live my life as an adult without Markus; we’d done everything together for a very long time.”
Golder didn’t generate any Division I interest coming out of Portland and was holding on to just a handful of Division II and NAIA offers. He originally signed with Tacoma Community College, but then got an offer from North Idaho College, a school known for producing Division I talent.
“He kept telling me that it wasn’t his dream to play D2 or NAIA, that he wanted to get to the D1 level,” Matshe said. “I was really frustrated with him because he was turning down one of the best deals he was ever going to get. The chance to get his school taken care of, but our agreement has always been that he’d do what he had to on his end and I would support him on my end.”
Golder landed at North Idaho College and took the rare step of red-shirting his first year on the JUCO level. Stuck behind future NJCAA All-Americans Braian Angola Rodas (now with Orlando Magic organization) and Brayon Blake, Golder preserved a year of eligibility before being named the NWAC East Freshman of the Year in 2016-17 when he averaged 18.9 points and 6.6 rebounds.
Basketball came easy for Golder at the JUCO level. It was leaving home for the first time in 2015 that was a real challenge.
“(North Idaho) wasn’t too far from home, but it was just far enough where I had to learn how to be on my own without her,” Golder said. “Before I came (to Valparaiso), I already knew what I had to do to take care of myself and she still helps a lot with that.”
Golder got on Valparaiso’s radar through a connection between North Idaho assistant George Swanson and then-Valparaiso assistant Dave Ragland. Matshe struggled with her son moving halfway across the country, but she was comforted knowing that Ragland and his wife, Annie, were there to watch over Golder. That all changed last summer when Ragland left Valparaiso after Golder’s first year with the program, taking an assistant job at Utah State.
“It was tough,” Matshe said. “We had built the relationship with Coach Rags. There was a measure of comfort. When I couldn’t be there for his birthday, I asked if Annie would get him a cake. It was the little things like that. I was struggling, but (Valparaiso coach Matt) Lottich did a really good job of recognizing that when Rags left and he reached out to me. We’re really close.”
Being more than 2,000 miles away from her son is difficult, but gamedays make it easier. Matshe invites friends over to her house and they put the game up on the television. There are unspoken rules about how party guests are supposed to compose themselves from game to game.
“It depends on how the game is going,” Matshe said. “We all sit on the couch and if Valparaiso is winning, we’re talking and having a great time. If we’re losing or if Markus is struggling, it’s an understood rule that now is probably not the time to be talking to me.”
Matshe hasn’t been able to see her son play much in person since he joined the Crusaders. There was a preseason exhibition game in his first year with the program as well as a conference game at Illinois State last year. That’s why there was a heightened level of excitement when Matshe booked a flight to Chicago along with two of her friends for a quick 24-hour trip that would include seeing her son play against Drake late last month.
The excitement was short lived. Golder threw down one of his signature dunks early in the game, but less than five minutes in, the junior hit the floor awkwardly with an ankle injury. He stayed in the game briefly before jogging off the court under his own power. While fans held their breath, Matshe feared the worst. A visit that was supposed to feature basketball and a nice dinner in Valparaiso ended with a trip to the emergency room and a rushed meal at Buffalo Wild Wings after midnight.
“My mom said if she had seen it on TV from Portland, she would’ve flown out here the next day,” Golder said. “For me, it was really relieving to have her out here, someone to calm me down and someone who understands me in times of distress like that.”
“I don’t even know how I would’ve dealt with seeing that on TV,” Matshe added. “There’s a reason why I was here.”
There was immediate uncertainty around Golder’s injury. The only word coming from Lottich was that the junior was “progressing nicely.” Golder later revealed that he was told on the night of Jan. 26 that he was going to be out 6-to-12 weeks shortly before he went in for X-rays and an MRI. Those tests revealed that he was looking at more of a 2-to-3 week injury. The worst part of the weekend came on Sunday when Matshe and her friends had to catch their flight back home. Leaving her injured son, with his season hanging in the balance, was on par with saying goodbye to Golder when he first left for college.
“It was awful,” Matshe said. “I just tried to keep him positive. I know that Markus is physically strong and not afraid of hard work. The physical was the easy part. It’s that mental toughness, keeping him positive and keeping him focused. We talked a lot about that.”
Knowing the Crusaders had lost two straight games and were already without Ryan Fazekas (ankle) and Derrik Smits (back), Golder attacked his rehab with vigor. An injury that could’ve sidelined him into the offseason, or at the least, seemingly for a bulk of the remainder of the season, suddenly became a hurdle to overcome.
“It’s the love of the game,” Golder said. “It’s not going to last forever. Just being able to lace up my shoes whenever I can is really a blessing in my eyes. Even if I was injured, just go out there and try to give 110 percent and fight for my brothers.”
Golder returned to the lineup against Evansville, one week after injuring his ankle. He played 22 minutes off the bench and scored a game-high 12 points. He was back in the starting lineup the next game against Illinois State and spent much of the night frustrating NBA prospect Milik Yarbrough.
“I was shocked when he played against Evansville,” Matshe said. “I had talked to him the night before and he had indicated that he was not going to play. We all thought that 2-to-3 weeks was the best scenario. I couldn’t believe it.”
Golder is back in the lineup and the Crusaders are moving ever so closely to have Fazekas back, possibly for Sunday’s Valley contest against first-place Loyola. Valparaiso hasn’t finished a game at full strength at the Athletics-Recreation Center since Golder’s buzzer beater against Illinois State.
“If one brother is down, we go there and pick him up,” Golder said. “If Ryan is down, people like John Kiser are picking him up. I go down and I’m sure somebody else came up behind me. It’s having your brothers’ back.”
It’s a family bond that Golder spent his childhood building with Matshe and it’s a bond he’s carried with him to Valparaiso.