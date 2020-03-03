Valparaiso’s Javon Freeman-Liberty cleared for MVC Tourney, named all-conference first team
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Valparaiso’s Javon Freeman-Liberty cleared for MVC Tourney, named all-conference first team

Javon Freeman-Liberty said it was a blessing to be named to the Missouri Valley Conference First Team and All-Defensive Team, and was short when asked if he was cleared from mononucleosis, which prevented him from playing in the final two regular season games.

“I’ll be fine, actually. I will be playing,” he said.

That comes as a welcome sign for Valparaiso (16-15, 9-9), which will play Evansville (9-22, 0-18) on Thursday at 8:35 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in the second play-in game of the MVC Tournament.

Freeman-Liberty said he felt soreness in his throat two to three weeks ago and that he played three or four games before he needed to be held out. That included missing practice the day before he had two steals in the final 17 seconds to lead Valparaiso to a 65-62 win over Illinois State on Feb. 15.

“It was pretty hard; a lot of exhaustion and tired moments but I knew I just had to fight through it,” he said of that performance.

Valparaiso Coach Matt Lottich confirmed that Freeman-Liberty is on track to play Thursday and is making the trip, which he didn't do for the season-finale at Indiana State.

“Yeah he’s on the bus, so that’s huge for us,” Lottich said. “He’s feeling good. His health is primary for us. I don’t want to put him in any situation but it’s looking like he’s going to be able to give it a go. So you’ve just got to take it day-by-day right now but I think he’s going to be able to give it a go.”

Freeman-Liberty became the first Crusader to earn MVC All-Conference recognition, and is the fifth in program history to earn first-team all-conference recognition as a freshman or sophomore. He joins Alec Peters (2014-15), Raitis Grafs (2000-01), Lubos Barton (1998-99) and Bryce Drew (1995-96) with an all-conference honor in their first two seasons.

The sophomore emerged as a leader for a young team, averaging 19.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his sophomore season.

“We had the benefit of going on a foreign tour (last summer) and Javon was averaging over 20 points a game, shooting the ball great there (and) playing with a lot of confidence,” Lottich said. “We saw it coming, but it's one thing to do it in the summer (and) it’s another to do in the year, and it’s hard to do it when you're near the top of everyone's scouting report.”

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard led the Valley in steals for a second straight season, and broke the program record for steals in a single season with 65 entering the tournament. He fell one vote shy of the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honor. Northern Iowa’s Isaiah Brown won it with 48 points.

“I just hold my defense to another level,” Freeman-Liberty said. “I put my pride aside and make sure to lock up anybody who I’m guarding.”

Donovan Clay was named to the all-freshman team. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, starting 29-of-31 games, and adding 42 assists and 30 blocks. After an adjustment period, he came on strong to earn a starting role and recently scored a career-high 22 points in an 89-74 win over Missouri State.

“Oh, it was a big adjustment going from one of the best scorers on your (high school) team to … I have to play my role that the coach asks me and it worked out for me,” Clay said.

The 6-foot-7 swingman and Freeman-Liberty provide the Crusaders a positive path forward with their versatility to play inside or out on both ends of the floor. Lottich added that he thought freshman Ben Krikke could also receive all-freshmen team honors, but he did not.

It sets up a talented young core for Valparaiso, which is starting to adjust to the MVC after leaving the Horizon League three seasons ago.

“I think it means a lot right there,” Lottich said. “First is usually you get recognized when you start to win more games. We've been able to do that, it's not maybe where we wanted to be. But we had a two-game improvement from where we were last year, and with the turnover in our roster, and that might have been unexpected to some people. But we knew what was happening and we like the direction the program is going in.”

