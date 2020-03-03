Valparaiso’s Javon Freeman-Liberty cleared for MVC Tourney, named all-conference first team

“I just hold my defense to another level,” Freeman-Liberty said. “I put my pride aside and make sure to lock up anybody who I’m guarding.”

Donovan Clay was named to the all-freshman team. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, starting 29-of-31 games, and adding 42 assists and 30 blocks. After an adjustment period, he came on strong to earn a starting role and recently scored a career-high 22 points in an 89-74 win over Missouri State.

“Oh, it was a big adjustment going from one of the best scorers on your (high school) team to … I have to play my role that the coach asks me and it worked out for me,” Clay said.

The 6-foot-7 swingman and Freeman-Liberty provide the Crusaders a positive path forward with their versatility to play inside or out on both ends of the floor. Lottich added that he thought freshman Ben Krikke could also receive all-freshmen team honors, but he did not.

It sets up a talented young core for Valparaiso, which is starting to adjust to the MVC after leaving the Horizon League three seasons ago.