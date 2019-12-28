Matt Lottich is a realist when it comes to preparing for the Missouri Valley Conference.
Valparaiso will begin its third season of Valley play on Monday when Loyola comes to the Athletics-Recreation Center and things haven’t exactly been bright for the Crusaders over the last two years.
Gone are the days of going through the conference schedule and marking off sure victories against lesser opponents in the Mid-Continent Conference and the Horizon League. The Crusaders are about to embark on a brutal 18-game marathon that will culminate at Arch Madness in St. Louis in the first week of March.
“We’re not going to have an easy game the rest of the year,” Lottich said. “We know that. Every team in the Valley would say the same thing.”
The 2019-20 nonconference slate has brought some highs and some lows for the Valley. Evansville, picked to finish eighth in the Valley, one spot above Valparaiso, went into Rupp Arena on Nov. 12 and knocked off then No. 1 Kentucky. Later that same night, the Ramblers dropped a home game to Coppin State in what was viewed by KenPom.com as the biggest upset of the night.
Valparaiso has had its own share of highs and lows. The Crusaders overcame a 14-point deficit in the season opener to beat Toledo 79-77, only to later crumble down the stretch in losses to Eastern Michigan and Arkansas. It could be argued that, with perhaps the exception of the road loss at Eastern Michigan, the Crusaders won the games they were expected to win and lost the games they were expected to lose.
“The nonconference (schedule) is to prepare you for the conference,” Lottich said. “We learned about ourselves. Having those 13 games, we learned about our strengths and our weaknesses. We will continue to work on both.”
If there has been one glaring weakness for Valparaiso so far, it has been the inability to start games fast. The Crusaders have regularly fallen behind by double digits in the first half. They’ve done it in wins against Toledo and SIU-Edwardsville, and they’ve done it in a handful of losses.
Valparaiso’s strengths reside in pushing the tempo and scoring. The Crusaders average 76.3 points per game, good for third in the Valley behind Evansville (78.1) and Northern Iowa (77.8). The problem for the Crusaders is they also rank ninth in the conference on defense, giving up 73.5 points per game.
After coming off years in which it finished in last and second-to-last in the league, there is some optimism that Valparaiso could turn the corner this year behind the stellar play of Javon Freeman-Liberty. The hopes for a top-half finish in the league will get a significant boost if Chesterton native and Marquette product Ryan Fazekas (wrist) can get back on the floor. Lottich said after Christmas that he was hoping to hear more information soon and that “we’re crossing our fingers.”
Valparaiso has gotten used to playing without Fazekas over much of the last two years, but there’s no doubt that he’d provide the floor-stretching 3-point threat that the Crusaders have been sorely missing. Until Fazekas returns, Freeman-Liberty may have to continue his Superman routine, as he has led Valparaiso in scoring in every Division I game since Fazekas has been sidelined.
The Crusaders should have Nick Robinson (back) in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Ramblers. If Valparaiso is going to start fast in the Valley, it will have to do something it hasn’t done yet since joining the conference: beat Loyola. The Crusaders have lost five straight games against their geographic rivals, including a season-ending 67-54 loss in last season’s conference tournament. If Valparaiso looks to be players in the Valley this season, it has the opportunity to make a big statement right from the jump.