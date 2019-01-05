As satisfied as Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich may have been with Saturday’s dominating road victory at Missouri State, the third-year coach wasn’t ready to take a victory lap two games into the Missouri Valley Conference season.
The Crusaders followed up Wednesday’s half-court heroics with a 30-8 run in the first half that blew open a tie game against Missouri State at the JQH Arena in Springfield. Valparaiso led by as many as 25 points in the second half in the eventual 82-66 victory.
Valparaiso improved to 2-0 in the Valley for the first time since joining the conference last year. It also marked just the second time in the last seven years that the Crusaders have started their conference slate 2-0. Valparaiso won its first five Horizon League games in 2015-16 before finishing with a 16-2 conference mark.
“It means we’ve got 16 more hard games,” Lottich said when asked about the impact of starting the conference season undefeated. “We understand this league is a day-to-day league. We’ve got a long way to go with our team. We’re just onto the next one.”
There were two major bright spots for the Crusaders (9-6) in their third straight victory on Saturday. Valparaiso shot 50 percent from 3-point range (12-of-24) and Ryan Fazekas tied his season high with six 3-pointers for a team-high 18 points. Jaume Sorolla also shined on both sides of the court, scoring seven of his nine points in the first half while adding six rebounds and a block.
“(Sorolla) is starting to get healthy and starting to get confident,” Lottich said. “As soon as his numbers were offensively, defensively he was fantastic.”
The Crusaders outrebounded Missouri State 43-32 with Deion Lavender leading the way with a career-high 10 rebounds. The graduate transfer added seven points and five assists while playing a team-high 32 minutes in his third straight game coming off the bench. Bakari Evelyn had 13 points and three 3-pointers in a reserve role and the junior added three assists. Valparaiso has won three straight games since Lottich shuffled the lineup.
“Deion and Bakari were both really good today,” Lottich said. “Bakari has been under the weather and he was able to perform despite that. Deion had a Deion-type game.”
The game was tied 16-16 midway through the first half when Valparaiso’s two freshmen sparked the team. Javon Freeman scored on a tip-in and then Daniel Sackey came up with a steal and found an open Fazekas for a 3-pointer. Sackey then hit Sorolla for an assist and the Crusaders scored seven points in less than a minute, a far cry from Wednesday when they went nearly 14 minutes without a field goal.
Sorolla scored two more baskets to up the run to 11-0 before closing out the half on a 30-8 run to take a 46-24 lead into the locker room. The Bears didn’t go quietly, scoring 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and cutting the deficit down to as low as 13 points before the Crusaders began finding their rhythm from the perimeter. Fazekas scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half to close out the road victory.
“I was pretty pleased with the effort to start the game,” Lottich said. “We were as locked in defensively as we’ve been. Every basket (Missouri State) got was a tough one. Offense comes and goes, but defense is what we want to hang our hat on.”
The Crusaders return to the Athletics-Recreation Center on Tuesday for a Valley contest against Bradley. The Braves (8-7, 0-2) have opened the conference slate with a pair of losses to Northern Iowa and Indiana State.