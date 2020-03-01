Valparaiso will play Evansville in Missouri Valley play-in game
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Valparaiso will play Evansville in Missouri Valley play-in game

Javon Freeman-Liberty

Valparaiso's Javon Freeman-Liberty, seen here against Drake, has missed the last two games with mononucleosis. It is undetermined if he will be healthy for Thursday's Arch Madness game against Evansville.

 Provided

The Missouri Valley Conference completed one of the most competitive regular seasons in recent history, needing tiebreakers to settle the conference tournament seeds.

Valparaiso (16-15, 9-9) landed the seventh seed and will play against 10th seed Evansville (9-22, 0-18) at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the MVC Tournament in St. Louis. If the Crusaders win, they will play second-seeded Loyola on Friday.

Valpo and Missouri State (15-16, 9-9) were tied after the completion of the double round-robin schedule and split their two meetings, the league's first tiebreaker. The second tiebreaker is the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) Rankings, which replaced the RPI in the 2018-19 season.

After losing at Indiana State on Saturday, Valpo's NET Ranking dropped from 133 to 135. Meanwhile the Bears improved from 129 to 122 after an 84-59 win over Southern Illinois.

The MVC's tiebreakers begin with who won the season series. If the teams split, it turns to the NET Rankings. Those rankings look at five factors — team value index (which factors opponent, location and winner), net efficiency (offensive efficiency minus defensive efficiency), win percentage, adjusted win percentage (which is emphasizes road wins and is hurt by home losses) and scoring margin.

Valparaiso swept the season series from Evansville, which hasn't won since it placed then-coach Walter McCarty on leave on Dec. 27. The Purple Aces hired Todd Lickliter after eventually firing McCarty. Valpo only beat Evansville by four points combined in the two meetings — 81-79 in overtime at Evansville and 67-65 at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

The MVC Tournament tips off Thursday at the Enterprise Center.

View the Arch Madness schedule on scoreboard B2.

