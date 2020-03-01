Valparaiso will play Evansville in Missouri Valley play-in game

The Missouri Valley Conference completed one of the most competitive regular seasons in recent history, needing tiebreakers to settle the conference tournament seeds.

Valparaiso (16-15, 9-9) landed the seventh seed and will play against 10th seed Evansville (9-22, 0-18) at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the MVC Tournament in St. Louis. If the Crusaders win, they will play second-seeded Loyola on Friday.

Valpo and Missouri State (15-16, 9-9) were tied after the completion of the double round-robin schedule and split their two meetings, the league's first tiebreaker. The second tiebreaker is the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) Rankings, which replaced the RPI in the 2018-19 season.

After losing at Indiana State on Saturday, Valpo's NET Ranking dropped from 133 to 135. Meanwhile the Bears improved from 129 to 122 after an 84-59 win over Southern Illinois.

