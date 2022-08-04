Valparaiso women's basketball, Mary Evans embracing a 'Year 1 mentality' heading into 2022-23

Mary Evans is entering her fifth season at the helm of Valparaiso, but her offseason has looked much more like that of a coach taking over at a new school.

"We really spent the summer trying to get back to basics," Evans said during Thursday's Missouri Valley Conference coaches teleconference. "Almost a Year 1 mentality where we started from the bare bones and built up from ground zero."

Evans wasn't happy with how her team looked offensively the past few seasons. When she got to campus in 2018, Evans implemented a scheme that relied on the 3-point shot, setting a program record for 3-pointers made in a single season. In 2021-22, Valparaiso shot 33 percent from behind the arc en route to an 11-19 finish (9-9 in the Valley), something Evans hopes to see improvement on.

Evans isn't just sitting around and hoping the Beacons are more efficient from long range; her focus on the basics this summer is a direct result of her team straying from its identity on the offensive end of the floor.

Losing its top three scorers from a season ago — Shay Frederick, Carie Weinman and Grace White — isn't going to make the Beacons' offensive renaissance any easier.

Evans sees Leah Earnest, a junior who started 17 games a season ago, and the senior class of Ilysse Pitts, Maya Dunson and Olivia Brown helping to fill that void.

"We're full of young kids that have been sitting behind those three seniors that left the program ... that have been waiting for their opportunity," Evans said. "I think we have a lot of young kids that have been working hard over the last couple of years that are really excited about the opportunity."

In addition to the players who have biding their time on the bench, Evans thinks the transition this season will be eased by the newcomers that have been brought in. The team's one incoming freshman, Ali Saunders, enrolled last spring, giving her a head start on getting acclimated to Valparaiso basketball and the college game. The other two additions, Emma Tecca and Olivia Sims, join the Beacons with four years of Division I experience between them.

Tecca spent three years at Akron, knocking down 45.2 percent of her 3-pointers. Sims joins Valparaiso after a season at Oakland where she shot 46.9 percent from long range.

"They're both tremendous shooters," Evans said, "which was what we were trying to address. I really was not pleased with how we shot the basketball last year collectively."

If the Beacons can be less static and predictable on offense and shoot the ball at a better clip, they may just improve on a subpar season last winter that saw them lose their first nine games.

"I'm excited to get back in the gym with them in two weeks and keep building," Evans said. "That's kind of our motto this year, just get a little bit better every single day and keep building and building until we're playing our best basketball when we get to January, February and March."