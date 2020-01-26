You are the owner of this article.
Valpo embraces 'Mamba mentality,' McMillan shines in win over Evansville
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Valpo embraces 'Mamba mentality,' McMillan shines in win over Evansville

VALPARAISO — Mileek McMillan had already put forth one of the best offensive games of his career on Sunday afternoon when he delivered arguably the biggest defensive play of his career.

McMillan blocked a shot at the rim from Evansville’s K.J. Riley that would’ve tied the game with under a minute left. Javon Freeman-Liberty then responded by knocking down four free throws in the final 30 seconds and Valparaiso hung on for a 67-65 win over the Purple Aces.

Sunday’s win was Valparaiso’s second of the year against Evansville, marking the first time in program history that the Crusaders have swept the season series against their in-state rivals.

“I saw Javon get clipped a little bit and that’s because I forgot to say ‘switch,’” McMillan said. “Now I’m going to try and make a play on the ball. With the time and score (left), I’m going to try and block it.”

McMillan's game-saving block against Evansville

McMillan’s key block capped off a day in which the Merrillville product equaled his career high of 16 points. He was 6 of 9 from the floor and had two 3-pointers. McMillan finished with three rebounds and three blocks.

“There’s no denying Mileek’s talent,” Lottich said. “The best thing Mileek did tonight from an offensive perspective is I thought his shot selection was perfect. He let the game come to him and we’ve been working a lot on that.”

The Crusaders (11-10, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference) jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first half and led by 10 points with under four minutes remaining in the game, but the Purple Aces (9-12, 0-8) battled back to get within 63-61 before McMillan’s key block. Evansville played without DeAndre Williams (back) for the sixth straight game. Williams had 28 points in Valparaiso’s 81-79 overtime win on Jan. 4.

“We relaxed a little bit (defensively),” Valparaiso sophomore Daniel Sackey said. “The energy came down. We have to figure out a way to (play hard) for 40 minutes instead of just 10 to 15 minutes in segments of the game. That’s the challenge for our team.”

Sackey finished with 12 points, his third straight game in double figures, and had his first career blocked shot. Freeman-Liberty had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists and was 8 of 11 from the free throw line.

Like most of the basketball world, the news of Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing shook the Crusaders shortly before Sunday’s tip. Sackey described himself as feeling “sick” at the news and Freeman-Liberty said the players tried to embrace a “Mamba Mentality” going into the game, ironically playing off of notes that Lottich had given to the team earlier in the week.

“We definitely addressed it pregame,” Lottich said. “Our young men love basketball. Kobe is someone that has been part of our program and he doesn’t even know it. There’s been instances where we’ve showed videos of his work ethic. We talk at length about what we’re trying to build from a culture component. It’s that Mamba Mentality. We have to go out with that killer instinct. We addressed it. The best way to deal with it is to honor him and try and take his mentality into our game.”

