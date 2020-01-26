Valpo embraces 'Mamba mentality,' McMillan shines in win over Evansville

VALPARAISO — Mileek McMillan had already put forth one of the best offensive games of his career on Sunday afternoon when he delivered arguably the biggest defensive play of his career.

McMillan blocked a shot at the rim from Evansville’s K.J. Riley that would’ve tied the game with under a minute left. Javon Freeman-Liberty then responded by knocking down four free throws in the final 30 seconds and Valparaiso hung on for a 67-65 win over the Purple Aces.

Sunday’s win was Valparaiso’s second of the year against Evansville, marking the first time in program history that the Crusaders have swept the season series against their in-state rivals.

“I saw Javon get clipped a little bit and that’s because I forgot to say ‘switch,’” McMillan said. “Now I’m going to try and make a play on the ball. With the time and score (left), I’m going to try and block it.”

McMillan’s key block capped off a day in which the Merrillville product equaled his career high of 16 points. He was 6 of 9 from the floor and had two 3-pointers. McMillan finished with three rebounds and three blocks.

