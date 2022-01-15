 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virgina Tech rallies to end Notre Dame winning streak
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Virgina Tech rallies to end Notre Dame winning streak

  • Updated
  • 0
Paul Atkinson Jr.

Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) drives to the basket ahead of Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during a game last month.

 AJ Mast, File, Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justyn Mutts gave Virginia Tech the lead with just over a minute to go and Storm Murphy hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to earn the Hokies a 79-73 win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

Virginia Tech came from 10 points down in the second half to get its first win in five Atlantic Coast Conference games. It also snapped Notre Dame's six-game win streak.

Paul Atkinson Jr. scored at the basket to give Notre Dame a 50-40 lead with 14:53 left. But Virginia Tech roared back, sandwiching 3-pointers by Murphy and Nahiem Alleyne around a Mutts layup to trail by two, 50-48, with 13:04 remaining. Alleyne hit two free throws and Keve Aluma added a third free throw and a jumper to put the Hokies in front, 66-62 with 5:22 left.

Blake Wesley hit 3 of 4 from the line to get Notre Dame with in one, 66-65, but Mutts scored at the basket and Alleyne hit from deep to take a six-point lead, 71-65. Prentiss Hubb hit two free throws with 2:03 left to tie the game at 71-71 and Wesley did the same to make it 73-73 with 1:26 left, but the Fighting Irish did not score again.

Mutts hit 9 of 11 shots from the field and led the Hokies (9-7, 1-4 ACC) with 24 points, adding seven rebounds and three assists. Alleyne hit 4 of 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 22 points. Aluma added 17 points and eight boards and Murphy contributed 12 points.

Atkinson led Notre Dame (10-6, 4-2) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Wesley added 15 points, Dane Goodwin and Hubb added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Virginia Tech plays at North Carolina State Wednesday. Notre Dame plays at Howard Monday.

