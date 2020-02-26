VU's Kiser and Fazekas overcome adversity

VALPARAISO — John Kiser took a hard tumble midway through the first half of Valparaiso’s final home game of the year at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Tuesday night.
The crowd held their breath as Kiser took a moment before jumping to his feet and racing back down the court.
It wasn’t the first time that Kiser has been knocked down, and it likely isn’t the last time he’ll get back up.
“In my four years (at Valpo), I’ve hit this floor a lot,” Kiser said while addressing the fans during his senior speech on Tuesday night. “Luckily, tonight was the last time I’ll hit this floor in a game.”
Kiser and fellow senior Ryan Fazekas will be forever linked, not only because their years on the roster overlapped, but because both players have become known for their tenacity in returning from injury.
Kiser has broken his nose multiple times throughout his career and has suffered numerous ankle injuries. The most recent came when he sprained his ankle against Southern Illinois earlier this month and missed two games.
“I got pretty emotional when (Kiser) returned to the starting lineup, because I did think his season was over,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “It was painful for him to play in the last game, but he was able to just do it. It’s a testament to his character.”
Fazekas has displayed the same resiliency in returning to the court. The Marquette Catholic product has dealt with a major injury in ever year of his collegiate career. He suffered from mononucleosis as a freshman and then suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery as a sophomore. Last season, Fazekas missed time with an ankle injury and then suffered a season-ending thumb injury when his hand came down on a defender. This season was marked by another injury when he broke his wrist in the second game of the year. Much like Kiser, Fazekas was diligent in his rehab and eventually returned to the court.
“As soon as I get going, I’ve always fallen,” Fazekas said. “You can look back at it and get down about it, but that just not who I am. I’ve always gotten back up, kept fighting, just keep pushing forward.”
Both players could’ve shut it down this season. Fazekas was close to walking away from basketball when doctors told him he suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Kiser saw his career flash before his eyes when he rolled his ankle against the Salukis. Instead, both players have returned to action and have Valparaiso playing its best basketball of the season when it matters the most.
“I think we can make a push,” Kiser said. “We’re starting to get hot at the right time. I definitely think come the Missouri Valley tournament, you don’t want to be playing us.”