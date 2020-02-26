VU's Kiser and Fazekas overcome adversity

Fazekas has displayed the same resiliency in returning to the court. The Marquette Catholic product has dealt with a major injury in ever year of his collegiate career. He suffered from mononucleosis as a freshman and then suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery as a sophomore. Last season, Fazekas missed time with an ankle injury and then suffered a season-ending thumb injury when his hand came down on a defender. This season was marked by another injury when he broke his wrist in the second game of the year. Much like Kiser, Fazekas was diligent in his rehab and eventually returned to the court.

“As soon as I get going, I’ve always fallen,” Fazekas said. “You can look back at it and get down about it, but that just not who I am. I’ve always gotten back up, kept fighting, just keep pushing forward.”

Both players could’ve shut it down this season. Fazekas was close to walking away from basketball when doctors told him he suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Kiser saw his career flash before his eyes when he rolled his ankle against the Salukis. Instead, both players have returned to action and have Valparaiso playing its best basketball of the season when it matters the most.