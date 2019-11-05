VALPARAISO — All game, Toledo center Luke Knapke played back on Valparaiso guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, giving him room to shoot if he beat his man.
Freeman-Liberty took advantage when it mattered. His hanging free-throw line floater with four seconds left earned Valpo a 79-77 win to open the season.
"(Knapke) was backing off a lot mostly the whole game, and I knew he was gonna do it again," Freeman-Liberty said. "I just knew in my head I had to make the shot."
Freeman-Liberty missed a chance to put the game out of reach at the free-throw line moments earlier, but he came through on his second opportunity. Toledo failed to get a game-tying shot off at the other end, and Valparaiso celebrated a hard-earned win that perhaps surpassed any from all of last season.
Toledo has won 48 games combined the past two seasons, played in the NIT last year and was picked to win the Mid-American Conference West Division in the preseason coaches poll. Valpo shot just 43.7% but grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and forced 20 turnovers.
Redshirt senior forward Ryan Fazekas led Valpo (1-0) with 23 points, while Freeman-Liberty added 19 and Daniel Sackey dished eight assists. Junior guard Marreon Jackson scored 27 points for Toledo (0-1), including the game-tying free throws with 13 seconds left.
The Crusaders fell behind 9-0 and then 21-7 to start the game but rallied to take a 39-35 lead at half and never fell behind again.
"We've proved to be resilient, we've proved to be competitive," Lottich said. "We looked nervous to start the game – very nervous – and it took us a little bit to get our feet and get our competitive spirit back."