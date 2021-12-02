Well-traveled Camron Donatlan finds a home with South Suburban

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Four years, four colleges, four states and two sports after he left West Aurora High School, Camron Donatlan finally feels at home.
It's been quite a journey back to Illinois to play basketball for South Suburban as a 22-year-old sophomore.
Hoops has always been Donatlan's first love. But his college offers out of high school were mostly for football, a sport he only played for parts of two seasons in high school, and track and field, a sport he dominated with three IHSA state titles in the jumps.
Donatlan wound up in Wyoming for football and track. While he appreciated the natural beauty around the Laramie campus, living in the least-populated state in the nation wasn't a great fit.
"It was a small town, small city," Donatlan said. "I'm a big-city kid. I like to be around a lot of people."
After redshirting for the 2018 football season, Donatlan moved on to Iowa Central Community College, still chasing a football dream.
But basketball was never far from his mind, or his heart.
"(It) was always my first love," Donatlan said. "When I was playing football, every day I would look up basketball videos, go to the rec (center to play pickup games)."
That convinced him to switch sports last school year, when he transferred to another junior college — North Central Missouri — to play basketball. He averaged 8.5 points in 24 games, one of which happened to be against South Suburban in the NJCAA Division II nationals. Donatlan scored 16 points off the bench in an 85-83 loss to the Bulldogs.
One thing led to another, and before too long, Donatlan was going to SSC's open gyms and workouts. He connected with John Pigatti, the Bulldogs' animated, veteran coach.
"I like how coach is," Donatlan said. "He brings the best out of me every day. He never lets me take anything for granted. So I'm just out there being the best that I can every day."
It helps that Donatlan, who's 6 foot 3, has dropped about 12 pounds from his football days to about 195. "I feel like I'm definitely back in basketball shape," he said. "I feel real light, I feel real bouncy."
That showed on Tuesday night, when Donatlan played all 40 minutes in a 95-71 win over Prairie State. He scored a game-high 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three blocks. On one of them, his high-jump and long-jump history was evident as Donatlan came flying down the lane and soared high to stuff a Prairie State player's shot from behind.
"He's a really good player because he's athletic," Pigatti said. "And he's got Division I athleticism. I think he can play at the next level because of that."
But Donatlan, and his coach, say he's still a work in progress after two-year layoff from competitive hoops after high school.
"I had to relearn the game of basketball," Donatlan said. "I was real rusty last year. The potential was there. I just had to get back in my mode."
Pigatti rattled off a list of areas where Donatlan can improve: ball-handling, shooting, understanding the game's finer points.
But the coach expects that to happen. Heading into Tuesday night's game, Donatlan was averaging 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.6 steals a game for the Bulldogs (6-0), who are ranked second in NJCAA Division II.
"His best days are still to come," Pigatti said.