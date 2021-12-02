Well-traveled Camron Donatlan finds a home with South Suburban

One thing led to another, and before too long, Donatlan was going to SSC's open gyms and workouts. He connected with John Pigatti, the Bulldogs' animated, veteran coach.

"I like how coach is," Donatlan said. "He brings the best out of me every day. He never lets me take anything for granted. So I'm just out there being the best that I can every day."

It helps that Donatlan, who's 6 foot 3, has dropped about 12 pounds from his football days to about 195. "I feel like I'm definitely back in basketball shape," he said. "I feel real light, I feel real bouncy."

That showed on Tuesday night, when Donatlan played all 40 minutes in a 95-71 win over Prairie State. He scored a game-high 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three blocks. On one of them, his high-jump and long-jump history was evident as Donatlan came flying down the lane and soared high to stuff a Prairie State player's shot from behind.

"He's a really good player because he's athletic," Pigatti said. "And he's got Division I athleticism. I think he can play at the next level because of that."

But Donatlan, and his coach, say he's still a work in progress after two-year layoff from competitive hoops after high school.