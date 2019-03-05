Michelle Borgen was sitting down to a meal at the Chicago Ridge Mall food court last spring, content to begin her life as a normal college student, when she got a chance phone call from Indiana University Northwest women’s basketball coach Ryan Shelton.
Fresh off an abbreviated junior year at Missouri Science and Technology, the former NJCAA Division II First-Team All-American was ready to walk away from the game she had loved since she was a child. Shelton’s phone call changed all that.
“I left Missouri for some personal reasons,” Borgen said. “Coach Shelton called me and talked to me about the players he had coming back. He talked to me about how I could fit in with them and I ultimately decided to come back. It was a really good decision.”
Borgen emerged as IU Northwest’s scoring (17.7 points per game) and rebounding (8.5) leader. She led the RedHawks (26-7) to the NAIA Division II National Tournament, where they will play Dordt College in the Round of 32 on Wednesday night in Sioux City, Iowa.
Shelton had kept his eye on Borgen when she was tearing up the competition at Moraine Valley Community College. Shelton recruited Borgen heavily prior to the 2017-18 season, but the Tinley Park native decided to play Division II basketball in Missouri. Once Shelton heard that Borgen was no longer playing, he sprung into action.
“We really wanted her to come directly out of JUCO, but she had an opportunity to go to an established Division II program,” Shelton said. “At the end of our season, I’ll always check back to see what happened with the players that we recruited. We found out that Michelle had made her way back home and we thought it would be a good fit for us.”
Shelton was right. Borgen was named the Association of Independent Institutions Newcomer of the Year and was also named First Team All-Conference along with senior teammate Grayce Roach, a Hobart native.
“We have had some really great post players in the past, but it’s been a few years since we’ve had someone like Michelle,” Shelton said. “When you have an opportunity to play through that type of player, somebody inside that can be a difference-maker, it’s been great. Grayce is someone who can score 25 points a night if needed, but with Michelle inside, Grayce became our top facilitator.”
Borgen meshed quickly with Roach and she already had a relationship with Crown Point natives Gina Rubino and Ashley O’Malley from their days playing AAU basketball with the George Shimko Basketball School in suburban Chicago.
“It was easy to blend in with everyone,” Borgen said. “Coach told me about everyone that was coming back. We have four seniors who have all played in a national tournament before and now we all get to be in one together.”
IU Northwest is making its first national appearance since falling to Cardinal Stritch in the first round in the 2017 national tournament.
IU Northwest established a program record for victories this season and will be participating in its fourth national tournament. All 32 teams will play in Sioux City over the next week, with the championship being held on Mar. 12. at the Tyson Events Center. The RedHawks qualified for the national tournament by virtue of being the A.I.I. tournament runner-up.
“I’m really proud of them for overcoming a lot of adversity this season,” Shelton said. “We basically lost our entire second unit with injuries and departures. When you talk about a NAIA program, the pinnacle is being able to get to the national tournament. It really is a great experience and now we’ve got a chance to go and win a national championship with a strong starting five.”