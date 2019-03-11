After the Purdue Northwest women's basketball team went a combined 7-44 in its first two seasons playing against Division II competition and won just one conference game this past season, head coach Tom Megyesi was relieved of his duties, the school announced Monday.
The Pride posted a 4-36 record in the the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference since the start of the 2017-18 season.
The program's struggles over the past two seasons came in stark contrast to its success in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Purdue Northwest went 22-9 in 2015-16 and 24-9 in 2016-17. The Pride went a combined 31-9 in conference those years and made the NAIA Division II national tournament both seasons.
Purdue Northwest is in the final year of a three-year transition from NAIA to NCAA athletics.
Megyesi, who recently finished his 12th season at Purdue Northwest, was the coach at Lake Central High School from 1982-2006. He went 370-164 during his tenure with the Indians and led them to the 1994 state title. Lake Central was the Class 4A runner-up in 1998. He was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
"Coach Megyesi’s teams always exhibited class and sportsmanship on the court and were also recognized for their outstanding achievements in the classroom," Purdue Northwest athletic director Rick Costello said in a statement.
A message left for Costello was not returned by press time.