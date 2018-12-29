VALPARAISO — A holiday break generally means a time for rest and relaxation. For Valparaiso men’s basketball coach Matt Lottich, it also meant a time for reflection.
The Crusaders returned to the court for the first time in 10 days on Saturday afternoon with a new lineup and a new philosophy before knocking off Purdue Northwest 97-61.
Daniel Sackey and Markus Golder started for the first time this season, while Deion Lavender came off the bench and Bakari Evelyn missed the game due to a lower body injury.
“When you go home for Christmas, you have an opportunity to rest and reflect,” Lottich said. “We had to get tougher. We had to continue to be gritter. We took some positive steps today. We got on the floor. We got loose balls. We took a charge. We competed hard and that’s what we’ve been missing.”
Golder, who last started 366 days ago in the Missouri Valley Conference opener at Indiana State last season, typified Lottich’s call for more toughness and grit early in Saturday’s game. After the Pride missed four shots on one possession, Golder dove to the ground for a loose ball and got tangled up with Gary native Durante Lee. Both players were hit with technical fouls.
“Some of that has to do with being gritty,” Golder said. “We’re not searching for technicals, but you also can’t let someone step on your throat. Lately we’ve been letting people step (on us), but from now on, that’s just not how it’s going to go.”
Golder equaled his career-high with 18 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Chesterton native Ryan Fazekas had a game-high 19 points to lead the Crusaders (7-6). The Providence transfer added five rebounds and three assists while knocking down five 3-pointers. Fazekas missed 11 of his last 12 3-pointers coming into Saturday’s game before connecting on his first attempt of the game.
“It feels good to see the first one go in,” Fazekas said. “It builds confidence.”
The Crusaders outrebounded the undersized Pride 50-26 and scored 54 points in the paint. Valparaiso had 12 dunks in the game, including a number of highlight-reel plays. Javon Freeman threw down a dunk early in the first half and was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim. Lottich was incensed by the call and voiced his displeasure to the officials, nearly to the point of earning another technical. After the game, a hoarse-sounding Lottich explained that it’s not just the players who need to show more toughness and grit.
“We talked about reflection,” Lottich said. “One of the things I was as a player was gritty. I watched myself coach at (Texas) A&M and I said that I have to be grittier. I’m not saying that (yelling at the officials) is going to be the norm. I thought it was the wrong call, so I wanted to let (the official) know.”
Jaume Sorolla had 11 points and nine rebounds while Derrik Smits added 10 points and four blocks. Chandler Spring had 15 points to lead the Pride and Richard Robertson added 13 points.
“I wish we gave Valpo a little better challenge,” Purdue Northwest coach Boomer Roberts said. “Hopefully we’ll get another chance in the near future. It’s good for our guys to see the areas where we need to grow up. We appreciate the opportunity being the only other NCAA team in the Region. It’s big for our guys.”
The Crusaders will open Valley play at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Wednesday night against Illinois State. Lottich didn’t go into specifics about why Evelyn was held out on Saturday, but he gave the impression that he expects the junior point guard to play against the Redbirds.