Don Bosco Prep offers road to college for under-recruited prospects

HAMMOND — A limbo area exists for some basketball players between the high school and college level. Whether it’s because of an injury or issues with grades or any number of other reasons, some just aren't seen enough.

Many of those players end up at junior colleges or trying to walk on with bigger programs. Don Bosco Prep in Crown Point is giving some of them, including several area natives, another option.

“Success at this program is guys getting scholarships and developing. Wins and losses are great. That’s a bonus. But our big goal here is to get every single one of these kids exposure to college coaches,” Dons coach Niko Panousis said. “We want to develop them, whether that’s their bodies or their skill sets, and get them a full ride at the next level.”

Many of the Dons are Region natives. Clayton Bubash went to Munster High School. Chrishawn Christmas is a West Side grad. Ethan Osowski is from LaPorte, Ben Jones from Andrean and Harold Woods went to Hammond.

Panousis himself is from Highland and played at Indiana University Northwest.

“The Region is our home. We want to be that platform for local kids who do need that extra year of development,” Panousis said. “We’re a family here. It’s more than just basketball. It’s a really tight-knit network we have to set up our kids for success.”

Bosco hosted the North American Cup this weekend at the Hammond Civic Center. The event will wrap up the season. The Dons (14-2) beat Compass Academy of New Jersey 83-68 Friday night. Saturday morning, they lost to Western Reserve of Ohio 76-74 in overtime.

In December, Bosco Institute beat Western Reserve 68-61.

“It was a game of who’s going to be mentally tougher,” Panoussis said. “In these types of games, it’s about mental effort and being locked in.”

Effort is the one requirement the Dons ask of players, Christmas said. The competition is better than they expected. Bubash called it “eye-opening.”

“If you come, be ready to work hard. You’ve got to give 100 percent effort and keep your emotions out of it,” he said. “You’ve just got to stay calm and clear-minded.”

It’s the ninth season for Bosco’s post-grad basketball program. High school graduates trying to find a spot on a college roster make up the team. The Dons play with college rules, including a 30-second shot clock.

“We’re looking for high-character kids. We ask them off the bat, ‘Is this really what you want to do?’ Because when you come here, you’re investing your time almost like in the real world when you’re investing in yourself for a job,” Panoussis said. “We don’t look for ready-made guys. We look for under-the radar guys.”

Woods, Bubash and Christmas start for the Dons. Woods had 22 Saturday. Christmas had a putback at the end of regulation to force overtime.

The three ended up there for different reasons. Each believes they needed an extra year or exposure to college recruiters.

Bubash, at 6-foot-6, played mostly out of the post in high school. He’s a wing for the Dons, showcasing his ball-handling and shooting. Christmas dealt with injuries at West Side that kept him from being the player he knows he is.

All three graduated during a recruiting season hampered by the pandemic. The NCAA gave college players an extra year of eligibility last year. That limited the number of available scholarships for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

“I feel like I was overlooked. Bosco gave me an opportunity to prove myself, again,” Woods said.

Christmas had opportunities to walk on to college teams. But he’s known Panousis since he was in middle school. He says he grew up around Bosco. That made his decision simple.

“I feel like it was already home,” he said. “I feel like I’ve grown as a person and as a player (at Bosco), just being responsible for myself and the others around me. On the court, I’ve been able to expand my game a little more for college.”

The ability for friends and family to attend a lot of games for another year was appealing for all three.

“Bosco was in the Region,” Bubash said. “They gave us a foundation. We just have to work for it.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.