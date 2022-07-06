 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Former East Chicago Washington basketball star Nick Trifunovich dies

Nick Trifunovich

After starring at East Chicago Washington, Nick Trifunovich played for two seasons at North Carolina State.

 Provided by North Carolina State University athletics

Nick Trifunovoch, one of the stars of the glory days of East Chicago prep basketball in the 1960s, has died.

Trifunovich, who died on July 2, was 76.

Trifunovich played point guard for legendary East Chicago Washington coach John Baratto, helping the Senators win sectional titles in the 1963-64 and 1964-65 seasons.

Region resident Marty Tatalovich, who started going to EC Washington games in 1960 as an 8-year-old, has fond memories of watching Trifunovich and other stars of that era play.

"In 1964, there were four Serbian kids on the varsity," Tatalovich said. "They were all born in displaced persons camps in (the wake of) World War II."

Tatalovich, also of Serbian heritage, got to know Trifunovich while growing up in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood of East Chicago.

"We all went to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church," Tatalovich said. "He was an idol."

EC Washington was part of a highly competitive Region basketball scene in those days, one that also featured crosstown rival EC Roosevelt and Gary powers such as Roosevelt, Froebel and Tolleston.

The EC Washington gym had a capacity of more than 6,000, Tatalovich recalled, but attendance for sectional games pushed 7,000.

Tatalovich said Trifunovich was starring on the Washington JV team as a sophomore during the 1962-63 season when Baratto brought him up to the varsity.

"He was an excellent dribbler and ball-handler," Tatalovich said.

Trifunovich started the next two seasons, and teamed with his brother, Drago.

Nick Trifunovich then went on to play at North Carolina State for coach Press Maraovich, a fellow Serb.

After a year on the Wolfpack freshman team, Nick Trifunovich moved up to the varsity level, Tatalovich said. Maravich left for LSU, where his son Pete became one of the biggest stars in college basketball. But Nick Trifunovich averaged 10.1 points over 26 games under new coach Norm Sloan in the 1966-67 season. He also played for the Wolfpack in 1967-68.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy. in Schererville, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 4021 Elm St. in East Chicago.

