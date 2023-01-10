High-caliber prep hoops tourney returning to LaPorte

LAPORTE — Local officials are hopeful an ESPN-televised basketball tournament featuring some of the best high school players in the nation could become a tradition in LaPorte.

Jack Arnett, executive director of the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said they engaged in successful talks with officials from the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference while they were here last week for the tourney to return to the LaPorte Civic Auditorium in 2024 and possibly beyond.

Teams from La Lumiere and nine other college prep schools from the NIBC took part in the competition, featuring 30 of the nation’s top 100 ranked high school players Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the second consecutive year under a three-year contract.

The NIBC exercised the final, optional year of the agreement and promised to attempt to negotiate a contract for LaPorte to host the invitational for an additional five years.

“Couldn’t be a better situation,” Arnett said.

New to the invitational this year was a game between Indianapolis Cathedral High School and Simeon Career Academy from Chicago.

Simeon won the game between the two powerhouse programs 64 to 51.

NIBC Commissioner Rashid Ghazi said he was very pleased with attendance for the games and hospitality shown to the teams during the first two years LaPorte hosted the tournament.

He said LaPorte also brings to the table the old-school atmosphere of the Civic Auditorium built in 1929.

“LaPorte has been amazing. The crowds this year have been as good or better than last year. I think a lot of the teams not from the Midwest love playing in a historic building that’s got a very Hoosier like feel,” he said.

The Friday night and Saturday night games were the most heavily attended with near-sellout crowds.

Ghazi also spoke favorably about having Midway and O’Hare airports in Chicago for conference teams to fly into for the competition from states like Florida, New York and Arizona.

Several other NIBC schools host annual competitions.

Ghazi said the goal is for the contests to become a tradition and help build fan bases for each team in the conference throughout the regular season.

“When our schools can help us partner with our local communities to advance support and create something special that’s kind of what the conference is about. Sharing all of these great teams with different communities around the country,” he said.

The La Lumiere campus is only about five miles from the LaPorte city limits.

At center court, Dermody presented the ball used in the Saturday night game between La Lumiere and Lutheran High School from Long Island, New York.

La Lumiere lost 66-63 after trailing by 15 points in the third quarter.

“It’s a great partnership, and we’re excited to see this happen for years to come,” Dermody said.

