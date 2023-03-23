Valparaiso has parted ways with head men's basketball coach Matt Lottich, the Beacons announced Thursday.

"I would like to sincerely thank Matt Lottich for his contributions to Valpo Athletics during his time leading our men’s basketball program,” athletics director Charles Small said. “Coach Lottich is a man of high character and he has led our team with integrity and class. This was a difficult decision and not one that I took lightly. I wish Matt and his family all the best in their future endeavors."

The Beacons posted an 11-21 record this season, including going 5-15 in the Missouri Valley Conference, earning a 10th-place finish in the conference. Valparaiso's season came to a close with a 78-50 loss at the hands of Murray State in the first round of the MVC Tournament.

Lottich compiled a 108-117 record in his seven seasons at the helm of the Beacons. Before becoming head coach, Lottich spent three seasons as an assistant on Bryce Drew's Valparaiso staff.

The 2016-17 season saw Lottich lead the Beacons to the regular-season Horizon League title and a berth in the NIT.

In the 2019-20 season, Lottich led Valparaiso on a run through Arch Madness. Starting the postseason as a seventh seed in the MVC, the Beacons beat Evansville, Loyola Chicago and Missouri State en route to the championship game.

"With 14 NCAA tournament appearances, 18 regular-season conference championships and 10 conference tournament championships, Valpo men’s basketball has a tradition of excellence," the news release says. "The program has produced eight NBA players, 10 conference players of the year and 20 20-win seasons."

The Beacons have struggled in recent years, however. Valparaiso hasn't finished with a better-than-.500 record in the conference since joining the Missouri Valley in 2017. The Beacons won five of six Horizon League regular-season championships before leaving for the Valley.

"Valpo will immediately launch a national search to identify the program’s next head coach," the news release says.

