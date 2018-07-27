The Basketball Tournament, better known as TBT, has reached the Super 16 this weekend as teams from across the country are battling for a winner-take-all $2 million prize.
The tournament started with 72 teams spread across four different regions this summer and will culminate with the championship game at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Aug. 3.
TBT brings in a variety of teams with alumni teams from colleges, players with professional ties teaming up as well as some geographic links bringing players together. Then there's Eberlein Drive, an upstart program run by Crown Point resident Matt Mitchell.
Mitchell, who played college basketball at Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Illinois, entered TBT in 2014 with an alumni team before joining Eberlein Drive, a team that also played in the inaugural tournament. After several years of second-round exits and lot of networking to build a talented roster, Mitchell now has Eberlein Drive in the Super 16 for the first time. Mitchell, who works out of Crown Point for Fort Wayne-based Ortho Direct, recently spoke with Northwest Indiana Times correspondent Paul Oren about what it takes to compete for $2 million on a national stage.
Q: Matt, you've been a part of this tournament from the beginning. From the time when no one knew about TBT to now where you're playing on ESPN with a $2 million prize. How does this happen?
A: It's been a crazy five years. We're one of just five teams that have played in all five iterations of this and we're the only one that made it to the Super 16 this year. It's been fun to see it grow from infancy of a prize of $500,000 to $1 million to now at $2 million. Not only the money, but the level of the talent has grown over the years as well.
Q: How did you personally get started with TBT?
A: The first year I played with some college teammates and all things in consideration, we were outmatched. We held our own, but if you put that team in the tournament today, it would be a different story. The (72 teams) are so much stronger. My wife (Lindsey, a Crown Point teacher) was the No. 1 fan online that year, so TBT flew us out to Boston and she actually presented the check to the Notre Dame alumni that won. I spent that whole weekend picking the brain of the guys who started TBT and I was hooked on the concept. While I had a blast playing in it, I really started working on putting together a team. That's when I hooked up with Eberlein Drive, a group of guys who knew each other from Michigan. The team has grown ever since.
Q: You played in Chicago in 2015 with Eberlein Drive and you've made it to the second round a few times. How do you build a team that can get you into contention for the prize money?
A: A lot of it is networking. I spend nine or 10 months out of the year just trying to build relationships. It all goes back to the 2015 team in Chicago. It was my first year cold calling and direct messaging guys on Twitter. TBT was relatively new back then and there was a lot of skepticism, people thinking $1 million was too good to be true. We were able to snag a couple players that had some name recognition. We treated them really well and then after that year, we asked them what friends of theirs would like to play. Having that introduction and treating them really well, now we're getting them to tell people that you have to come play for Matt Mitchell's team.
Q: You're playing the St. Mary's alumni team on Saturday afternoon. There are alumni teams left from Syracuse, VCU, Marquette, Ohio State and others. There are teams left that have professional ties. How many teams are built like Eberlein Drive that are left in the field?
A: There's probably zero that are quite like us. There's a lot of alumni teams and then teams that have chemistry from playing together in this for a couple years, but they have some links outside of TBT. We're all here for this tournament. We have guys from Chicago, Denver, Kentucky, guys from all over that have no connection prior to TBT. It's my job, my goal, to find good talent and good, high character guys.
Q: You have a number of former NBA guys on your roster like James Michael McAdoo, Lou Amundson, Jeremy Evans and a few more. How do you get these guys and are they with you the entire time?
A: It goes back to relationships and treating these guys well. McAdoo wasn't with us in the opening rounds so he's a reinforcement for us now. We had a big man (former New Mexico star Alex Kirk) who had a few 20 (points)/10 (rebound) games for us last weekend and he just signed a professional deal last week. His agent and the team decided he shouldn't play. It will be a hit losing him, but we're happy to have James on the team. To take it a step further, I just found out a few hours ago that one of our starting guards was called in for a NBA workout (Saturday). Depending on the timing of the games, we won't have him for (Saturday), but we might get him back for the next game. The same thing happened with (former Indiana star) Christian Watford. We were supposed to have him for the opening rounds, but he got a NBA Summer League opportunity. We'll have him this weekend. I'm actually waiting in the hotel lobby now waiting for him to get here.