ST. JOHN — Glenn Robinson III isn't just turning the pages of his young adult life.
He's writing a book.
It's been a head-spinning offseason for the former Lake Central/Michigan standout and that's an understatement.
Robinson recently signed a two-year, $8.3 million free-agent deal with the Pistons after three seasons with the Pacers.
Some tuxedos don't fit that well.
"Coach (Dwane) Casey was the first one to call me at 12:01 the night of free agency. He had time to talk about being from the Indianapolis area, knowing my game and how I fit in at shooting guard/small forward," Robinson said.
"Detroit was the best fit. Besides, I was No. 1 on their list to get. It makes you feel really good when a team really wants you. Having those Michigan fans, those Michigan ties, sparked my interests lot."
And the GR3 evolution continues.
"These are exciting times," he said.
Robinson has a new agent.
He has a new daughter, Ariana, who is four months old.
He has a new all-organic sports drink he calls the first of its kind, and is hoping to be on "Shark Tank" to banter with Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban.
And last April, GR3 was named the Anthem Health Champion and helped raise $300,000 in its fight against child obesity.
GR3 held his free annual youth basketball camp at Lake Central on Saturday, the date delayed a bit until the free-agency issue was resolved.
"It still amazes me that 150 kids signed up in two hours, according to the guy who did our website," Robinson said. "That's a great feeling to come home and get the support that I do; see the kids who still follow my career."
Sports news runs on a 24-7 cycle and can be a blur at times. The story behind the story is often more revealing and inspiring.
That happened July 17 on the east side of Indianapolis when 12-year-old Austin King, known on YouTube as the "Young Urban Gardner," was brought to tears by heartless cowards who had trampled his garden, pulling up several plants and smashing vegetables he had grown to feed the less fortunate in his neighborhood.
Shortly after, an unexpected visitor surprised the shy sixth-grader when he stopped by to check out Austin's labor of love.
It was GR3 before leaving town for Detroit.
"(Austin) was happy. He was really shocked. He couldn't speak," said Robinson, smiling. "He was a big Pacers fan, a big fan of mine."
Robinson got a personal tour of Austin's community garden, even met the family chickens, and was given advice on how to tend to his own garden.
As a parting gift, Austin gave GR3 a half dozen eggs and a pineapple plant.
Austin King had started that garden three years ago because his mother, Dorothea, and her four siblings were going hungry.
"All we had was rice and beans. It was like a very small bag of beans, not even enough to feed everybody, so I had to make enough," Austin told WTHR-TV (Ch. 13) in a May 2017 interview.
He later issued an invitation to neighbors in St. Clair Place: "I'll grow it. You'll pick it. Take what you need."
Sounds like Glenn Robinson III, doesn't it?
"I'm not a person that it's always been about me," he said. "A lot of people don't know I'm a very simple guy. I wake up every morning. I water my garden. I got a garden with cucumbers, banana peppers, tomatoes, stuff like that. My grandmother used to have a garden.
"I keep it simple. I like my land. I like my dog. I really don't go out too much any more. I don't go drinking or partying all the time."
Robinson still owns a home in Zionsville and that's his world away from the basketball court.
"I like my space and I like to work out nearby where I live," he said. "I come home and just hang out on my back patio and take care of my garden, so to see that kid taught me a lot about what to do."
For those keeping score, Austin King gets the assist.
The story doesn't end there.
"It's an unfortunate situation that people come by and step on his garden and steal stuff (because) he's doing it for the people," Robinson said. "I really want to help him and his family be able to stay in the house and keep living there.
"What he's done has inspired other kids, the whole community, just with gardening."
Fully recovered from ankle surgery that forced him to miss 58 games last season, Robinson now hopes to make his mark in the highly-competitive NBA.
He's already there as a genuine, caring person.