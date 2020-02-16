All-Star weekend, as expected, was about honoring Kobe

Magic Johnson — like Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers legend — had been hired two years ago to introduce Bryant at the Legends Brunch, the one that Bryant couldn’t attend because his daughter had a game that morning.

On Sunday, Johnson finally got his chance to speak at the event and pay tribute to Bryant. He told the story about how, before Bryant was drafted in 1996, Jerry West called him to say that he had seen the greatest draft workout that he could recall.

He was speaking of Bryant’s workout.

“And I said, ‘Really,’” said Johnson, who also paid tribute to Stern and Bryant at United Center before Sunday's game by addressing fans. “He said, ‘Yes, this guy named Kobe Bryant. Just was incredible in his workout and we’re going to do everything we can to draft him.”

The rest is history. Bryant came to the Lakers in a draft-night trade and played there for 20 years, winning five titles. Johnson said he was quickly impressed with Bryant’s work ethic, how he would work for two hours before practice and then go through another two-hour session with the team.