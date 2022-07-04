AP source: Goran Dragic, Bulls agree on 1-year deal

CHICAGO — The Bulls and guard Goran Dragic have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because free-agent deals can't be announced until Wednesday. The Athletic first reported the agreement.

The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn.

From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals.

Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn. Though the Bulls ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, they were last in attempts.

The Bulls took a big step by winning 46 games with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way and posting their best record in seven years. They settled their biggest offseason issue when they agreed to a five-year max contract with LaVine last week.

The two-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist said Friday he has agreed to a new deal with the Bulls. LaVine will be signing a five-year max contract worth about $215 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the terms who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the pact cannot be signed until this week by league rule.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas had been consistent in saying the team hoped to re-sign LaVine rather than lose him as an unrestricted free agent. He wanted to keep intact a core that helped Chicago reach the playoffs for the first time in five years.

LaVine, meanwhile, had said he planned to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after five years in Chicago. If he looked around, he didn't look for very long — LaVine announced his decision about 18 hours after the league's free-agent negotiation window for this season started.

There are many benefits to LaVine staying, including the obvious financial edge. Chicago had the ability to give LaVine $56 million more than any other team could offer him this summer.

LaVine averaged 24.4 points this past season in the final season of a four-year, $78 million deal. The high-flying guard made the playoffs for the first time in his eighth year as a pro, with the Bulls losing in the first round to Milwaukee in five games.

The past season wasn’t exactly easy for LaVine. He dealt with a thumb injury early in Chicago's season, then was in and out of the lineup the final few months because of a left knee injury. The knee needed treatment often, and eventually required arthroscopic surgery in May.

