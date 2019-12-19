MILWAUKEE — Ryan Broekhoff is living a charmed life at the moment and very little of it has to do with basketball.
The former Valparaiso star is now in his second year with the Dallas Mavericks, and while playing time has come sparingly, Broekhoff is focused on a bigger task at hand.
Broekhoff and his wife, Katie, became parents earlier this year and their son, Jackson, turned six months old on Wednesday, one day after the Mavericks ended Milwaukee’s 18-game winning streak. When Broekhoff finds himself stuck at the end of the bench, much like he did on Monday night, thoughts of Jackson lift his spirits.
“You put in lots of work and effort and time, and you want to see the reward of playing in the end,” said Broekhoff, who averaged 15.7 points per game for the Crusaders in the 2012-13 season. “Being a father now, seeing the big picture in life, what is more important is my family being healthy. Having them helps escape from basketball and takes my mind off of it.”
To be clear, Broekhoff isn’t complaining about his lack of playing time. That wouldn’t be his style. That he’s appeared in just five games this season, has been inactive for 16 games and spent another five games never taking his sweats off is more of a product of where he is playing than anything else. Broekhoff spent five years playing in Europe before joining the Mavericks and was named to the All-EuroCup First Team in 2018.
“This is the NBA,” Broekhoff said. “It’s the best league in the world with the best players in the world. There are only going to be so many minutes. There’s always going to be a fight for spots and a fight for minutes.”
All Broekhoff can do is stay ready for when his number might be called. That opportunity could be coming sooner rather than later after the Mavericks lost their star Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle last weekend. There’s no telling if Broekhoff will get an opportunity to show his worth, like he did when he played a season-high 12 minutes and scored nine points off three 3-pointers against Golden State last month.
“He has done a great job of keeping himself ready,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said before Monday night’s game. “The way our team is structured, it’s been challenging for him to get on the active roster. With Luka out, he’ll be active and he’ll be ready. He’s been a real plus for our team in so many areas. His approach and the way he mixes in with our guys from a personality standpoint. He always goes in and performs well.”
Broekhoff has found a new support system when it comes to becoming a father. He’s leaned on former Valparaiso teammate Erik Buggs for some advice and he’s spent time talking to Will Bogan and Bobby Capobianco, two former teammates who have recently become first-time fathers, as well.
“Our conversations have definitely shifted,” Broekhoff said. “We still talk about basketball a little, but then it changes to our children. I think that’s the natural progression of having children. Your world revolves around that.”
Broekhoff isn’t fretting about his lack of NBA playing time. Yes, he’d love to go out and average 25 minutes a game, but that stopped being his barometer for success on June 17 when Jackson was born. Any success that comes on the basketball court will be a combination of Broekhoff’s work ethic as well as the elusive opportunity that is hanging in the distance. Until that comes, Broekhoff will continue to worry about what he can control.
“Success for me is just making sure my son is well fed and that he survives another day,” Broekhoff said. “Basketball is still very important to me and I make sure I put in enough time working at it, but it’s not the end all, be all of life anymore. I’m getting a little bit older and with family priorities changing, I think that’s sort of natural. I love basketball, it’s something I’ll always love and cherish, but I’m only going to play for however long my body holds up. It' about setting my life up for being happy post-basketball and making sure my family is going to be happy. That’s what is important.”