MILWAUKEE — Carmelo Anthony is going to Chicago, albeit only on paper.
Where he's going next remains unclear.
A person with direct knowledge of the matter said the Houston Rockets are trading Anthony and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Bulls in a deal that is expected to be completed Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade still needs league approval.
When that comes — the only reason why it didn't happen Monday is because the NBA office was closed to commemorate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday — Anthony will have a new team, though still won't be back on the floor. The Bulls have no plans to play Anthony and will look to either trade him before the Feb. 7 deadline or ultimately waive him and make him a free agent.
The trade ends a short-lived saga in Houston for Anthony, who averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets. He has not played since Nov. 8.
Anthony was traded by Oklahoma City to Atlanta in July, a move that preceded the Hawks releasing him to sign with the Rockets. The Bulls, technically, will be Anthony's fourth franchise in seven months, with likely one more to come before long.
"We just had to see how things worked out," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said in November when the team said it was parting ways with Anthony. "And the way we play probably wasn't conducive to his game, and he was trying to make the necessary sacrifices and it wasn't fair to him as a Hall of Fame player to play in a way that wasn't good for him, wasn't good for us. It just wasn't a fit."
Anthony is a 10-time All-Star who has averaged 24.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his career. He was the No. 3 pick in the star-studded 2003 draft class that also included No. 1 LeBron James, No. 4 Chris Bosh and No. 5 Dwyane Wade.
Bulls snap 10-game losing streak
Somebody was bound to break a long skid Monday — Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls seized the opportunity.
LaVine scored 25 points and the Bulls broke a 10-game losing streak, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-88 in Cleveland in a meeting of teams that began the day with the worst records in the NBA.
"It stinks to lose 10 in row," said guard Kris Dunn, who scored 13 points and was one of five Bulls to hit double figures. "A game like this can galvanize us."
Chicago (11-36) never trailed and has won all three games this season against Cleveland (9-39), which has lost 16 of 17 overall.
"We talked about the first quarter starts," Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. "Our energy and spirit were good, kind of gave us momentum into the rest of the game."
The Bulls hit 15 of 29 3-pointers and built a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter. Chicago won for the first time since Dec. 28 against Washington.
Bobby Portis had 15 points while Lauri Markkanen added 13 for the Bulls, who have rolled to two lopsided wins at Cleveland in less than a month.
The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 99-98 in Chicago on Nov. 10 and routed Cleveland 112-92 on Dec. 23 at Quicken Loans Arena.
Rookie Collin Sexton scored 18 points, but had no assists in 29 minutes for the Cavaliers. Ante Zizic, who is seeing playing time because of injuries in Cleveland's frontcourt, had 13 points.
Chicago hit 12 of 22 shots in the first quarter and built a 15-point lead late in the period. Cleveland cut into the margin and trailed by six at halftime before the Bulls regained control by making five 3-pointers in the third quarter.
"We got a lot from a lot of guys," Boylen said. "Kris was very good. Zach was real efficient, which we need him to be."
The Cavaliers, in addition to dealing with several injuries, looked like a tired team after going 1-5 on a road trip that ended Saturday night in Denver. Cleveland missed its first eight shots and coach Larry Drew called timeout less than four minutes into the game.
"I'm not going to use that as an excuse or as crutch," Drew said. "Early on, I could see they did not have their legs. We clearly didn't have the zap. I really thought at some point it would kick in, but we did not have it."