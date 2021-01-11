Bulls-Celtics game postponed over virus-related concerns

The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues on Monday, and a person with knowledge of the situation said the Miami Heat were preparing to be without “at least five" players for the next several days because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Monday’s game in Dallas between the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed by the league, as well as Tuesday’s matchup in Chicago between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics. The league's general managers were meeting Monday to discuss the league's current virus situation, with involvement from the National Basketball Players Association. The NBA's board of governors will meet Tuesday on the topic.

The latest postponements come one day after Miami’s game in Boston was called off because of contact-tracing issues within the Heat. The Celtics would have had only the league-minimum eight available players for that game — after seven were ruled out in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols for playing amid the ongoing pandemic. Miami's Avery Bradley, who did not play in the NBA's restart bubble last season out of concern about exposure to the virus, was also ruled out of that game because of the protocols.