Bulls set different course with new management team, coach

CHICAGO — Bulls made sweeping changes to their front office and snagged one of the top coaches on the market, hoping an overhaul in leadership will carry them back to respectability.

After the past few seasons, that would be a huge improvement.

Though their roster remains largely intact, the Bulls come into the season with a new direction and a different outlook.

They hired Arturas Karnisovas to lead their basketball operation and Marc Eversley as general manager. The new management team made big splash when Billy Donovan accepted an offer to become the coach, a bold move by a franchise not known for them.

But these aren't the same old Bulls.

Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and president Michael Reinsdorf — his son — decided to act after Chicago finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and were one of eight teams left out of the Orlando bubble when the pandemic-shortened season resumed. It was the fourth time in five years the Bulls missed the playoffs.

Chicago hired Karnisovas out of Denver's front office as executive vice president of basketball operations while shifting John Paxson into an advisory role after nearly two decades as the top decision maker.