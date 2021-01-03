LaVine scores 39, Bulls beat Doncic-less Mavericks

Chicago scored the final seven points of the third quarter to take an 86-81 lead into the fourth.

The Bulls stretched the lead to 100-91 with just over 8 minutes on a pair of free throws by White — the largest lead to that point by either team to that point.

The Mavericks pulled to within 103-98 on a basket by Josh Richardson with just under 5 minutes to go. Porter Jr. answered on the end with a 3-point play on an offensive rebounds to build the lead back up to 106-98.

Dallas responded with six straight points (four by Brunson) to make it 106-104 with 3 1/2 minutes to play.

LaVine then was fouled at other end and hit two free throws. Following a defensive stop, LaVine fed Porter Jr. for a layup to make it 110-104 with 2:50 remaining.

White hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 left for a 113-105 lead.

Tip-ins

Mavericks: F Kristaps Porzingis (right knee surgery) has been cleared for full contact, but there is no timetable for his return. He is expected to participate when the team holds its next practice session on Wednesday. “There's nothing imminent with him playing (in a game),” Carlisle said. “But we're a lot closer than we were.”